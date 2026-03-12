Governor Orders Flags Lowered Honoring Corporal Marvin Patton

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of United States Army Corporal Marvin Silvester Patton. More than 75 years after he gave his life in service to our country during the Korean War, Corporal Patton is finally home to rest in the place of his birth. We honor his brave service and recognize the enduring strength and courage of his family.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Friday, March 13, 2026, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 12th Day of March 2026.

Sincerely,

Abigail D. Spanberger, Governor