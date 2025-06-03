Governor Sets Special Election for Virginia’s 11th Congressional District

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued a writ of election calling a special election in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District for September 9, 2025. The seat was previously held by Representative Gerald E. Connolly, who passed away on May 21, 2025.

The full writ of election from Governor Youngkin is available here.

The last day for candidates to file as a candidate is July 11, 2025. Information regarding candidacy requirements can be found on the Department of Elections website.