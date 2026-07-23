Governor Spanberger Advances Virginia Partnerships on UK Mission

Governor Met with Global Business Leaders to Attract New Investment to the Commonwealth & Strengthen Trade Ties

RICHMOND, VA — Yesterday, Governor Abigail Spanberger and the Virginia delegation concluded the UK portion of her first economic trade mission. Governor Spanberger led four days of productive meetings focused on strengthening the Commonwealth’s relationships with international employers, attracting new business investment, and expanding economic opportunity across Virginia through trade ties with the United Kingdom. Over the four days, the Governor and her delegation met with more than 30 companies in the aerospace, aviation, defense, biopharmaceutical, agriculture, and forestry industries.

At the Farnborough International Airshow, Governor Spanberger, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery, and Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) leaders met executives from around the world to explore opportunities for new and expanded investment in Virginia’s aerospace, aviation, and defense sectors, highlighting Virginia’s unique advantages as a longstanding, internationally recognized leader in these industries. The delegation next travels to Italy and France, where they will continue to meet with senior business executives in strategic industries, including aerospace and defense, advanced manufacturing, agriculture and forestry, food and beverage manufacturing, energy, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

“Virginia is a global hub for aerospace, aviation, and defense, and it was fantastic to meet with many of the industry leaders who call the Commonwealth home and many more who will in the future,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “These industries are experiencing notable growth, and it’s important that Virginia be aggressive in securing these jobs and fostering continued innovation. Just as importantly, agriculture, forestry, and aquaculture are vital Virginia industries, and this trade mission provided unique opportunities to build on important trade relationships.”

During the Farnborough Air Show, Governor Spanberger participated in a fireside chat hosted by the Aerospace Industries Association to discuss how her Administration is working to grow Virginia’s economy by partnering with industry, strengthening educational opportunities, and working with local communities to build the workforce, infrastructure, and business environment needed to attract continued growth.

Governor Spanberger, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Katie Frazier, and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) leadership also engaged with their UK counterparts in the agricultural and forestry sectors. Members of the delegation participated in the London Craft Beer Festival, joining several Virginia companies to promote the growth of Virginia’s craft breweries in the United Kingdom. They also met with importers of Virginia forest products and built valuable relationships with UK government officials to further opportunities for Virginia products. This mission reflects Governor Spanberger’s continued focus on agriculture and forestry as leading private industries in Virginia’s economy.

The Governor and her delegation also met with AstraZeneca leadership to tour the company’s global headquarters and R&D campus in Cambridge and discuss the company’s buildout of their operations in Albemarle County — the company’s largest-ever global manufacturing facility. The tour offered opportunities to discuss Virginia’s life sciences ecosystem, AstraZeneca’s sustainability goals, and groundbreaking clinical trials.

Governor Spanberger recently celebrated Virginia’s rise to #3 in CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” rankings, reflecting a strong business climate that continues to attract high-caliber companies to the Commonwealth. Since taking office, the administration has announced more than $5 billion in new business investment and more than 3,000 new jobs across the Commonwealth.