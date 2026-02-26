Governor Spanberger Announces $10.5 Million Portsmouth Investment

Expansion Will Create 53 Jobs to Meet U.S. Navy ﻿Production Needs

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced that Radian Forge — a Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing startup — plans to invest $10.5 million to increase manufacturing operations in Portsmouth, creating 53 new jobs in the Commonwealth. Radian Forge specializes in the production of large-scale precision-grade maritime parts, primarily for the U.S. Navy.

“Virginia continues to be a leader in investing in technologies that help keep our country safe,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Radian Forge’s decision to expand in Hampton Roads highlights the region’s competitiveness, deep industry expertise, and long‑standing role in supporting our national security. Virginia’s workforce is prepared to meet the needs of our defense industry. Radian Forge’s expansion in Portsmouth will create good‑paying jobs in a community that is so integral to the strength of our Navy.”

“Radian Forge’s growth in Portsmouth underscores Virginia’s leading position in defense and maritime manufacturing,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “With the supportive network of the nation’s largest Navy base, a strong technical workforce, and a collaborative economic development ecosystem, Radian Forge is poised for success.”

“Radian Forge’s decision to grow in Portsmouth reflects a clear mission alignment with the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Radian Forge CEO Jeff Yeager. “The region’s shipbuilding heritage, technical workforce, and direct access to the fleet make it the right place to scale advanced manufacturing capabilities that matter to national defense. This investment strengthens the maritime industrial base, reduces supply-chain vulnerabilities, accelerates delivery of mission-critical components, and reinforces a community with deep roots in supporting the defense workforce.”

Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) is a digital metal manufacturing process that uses an electric arc and standard welding wire to deposit metal layer by layer. By combining decades-proven metal inert gas welding with robotic control and software-driven design, WAAM enables the rapid production of large, complex metal components with material properties comparable to forgings and superior to castings. The process leverages commercially available wire with a robust, qualified supply chain, allowing for fast iteration, flexible geometries, part repair, and feature addition, making it well-suited for defense and maritime applications.

“Portsmouth’s momentum is undeniable, and Radian Forge’s decision to plant their roots here is a powerful testament to our city’s readiness for the next generation of maritime innovation,” said Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover. “By combining our historic naval expertise with groundbreaking 3D printing technology, we are creating 53 new opportunities for our residents and strengthening Portsmouth’s role as a premiere destination for the defense industry. We are excited to see Radian Forge grow here as we continue to build a future defined by high-tech manufacturing and economic opportunity for all.”

“Radian Forge’s decision to establish operations in Portsmouth is another strong signal that Hampton Roads continues to attract innovative defense and maritime manufacturing companies,” said Hampton Roads Alliance President & CEO Doug Smith. “With a deep industrial base, a highly skilled workforce, and unmatched proximity to mission-critical naval and maritime assets, the region provides the right platform for next-generation defense capabilities to scale. The Hampton Roads Alliance was pleased to support this project and work alongside our local and state partners to help bring it to fruition.”

“The Port of Virginia welcomes Radian Forge to the City of Portsmouth and to the region’s maritime manufacturing and fabrication communities,” said Virginia Port Authority interim CEO and Executive Director Sarah J. McCoy. “The company is bringing jobs, investment and cutting-edge technology to an industry that plays an integral role in the region’s economy. This type of investment strengthens the Hampton Roads’ maritime economy.”

“Portsmouth has the tech, manufacturing, and defense-sector talent that allows companies like Radian Forge to thrive,” said Senator L. Louise Lucas. “This investment highlights the capabilities of our workforce and the opportunities ahead for the City of Portsmouth.”

“Portsmouth has built ships, supported sailors, and powered our maritime economy for centuries,” said Speaker Don Scott. “Radian Forge’s decision to expand here affirms what we already know — our workforce is second to none, and our city remains essential to America’s defense industrial base. This $10.5 million investment and 53 new jobs are a win for Portsmouth families and a win for national security.”