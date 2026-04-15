Governor Spanberger Announces $100 Million Poultry Feed Mill

New State-of-the-Art Feed Mill and Grain Processing Facility Will Create 146 Jobs for Virginians in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger announced today that the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative, Inc. will invest $113.9 million to expand operations in Rockingham County. At an announcement ceremony in Harrisonburg, the Governor celebrated the investment, that will create 146 new jobs and new grower opportunities in the Commonwealth.

The VPGC will execute a multi-phase expansion of several facilities — including the construction of a nearly two million cubic foot state-of-the-art feed mill that will offer the largest grain storage capacity on the East Coast. With the investment, the company will process an additional 4.5 million turkeys and purchase an additional 2.4 million bushels of corn and wheat from Virginia farms over the next three years.

“The Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative’s historic investment in Rockingham County is a testament to the power of Virginia’s farmers and producers,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “The VPGC was founded over 20 years ago by hardworking turkey farmers who doubled down on their commitment to their work and took charge of their own success. Now, with state-of-the-art facilities and record processing capabilities, they are unquestionable leaders in America’s poultry industry. I’m proud to join Virginia’s farmers and producers in celebrating this incredible project — and I know investments like this are key to our efforts to supercharge business growth across rural Virginia and our entire Commonwealth.”

“This investment by the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative is an exciting commitment for Virginia farmers, families, and businesses,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “By expanding their capacity while sourcing feed from Virginia farmers, the investment announced today will ripple throughout the Commonwealth. As we build an economy that delivers for every Virginian, we will continue to partner with hardworking innovators and leaders like Rockingham County, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, and the VPGC.”

“I congratulate the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative on this major, multi-phase expansion, and thank them for their investment in Rockingham County, local farmers, and the Commonwealth’s agricultural industry,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Katie Frazier. “I commend the team of public and private partners that helped finalize this project, as this expansion serves as a prime example of how the Commonwealth’s leading industry can serve as a growth engine and source of jobs in Virginia’s rural areas.”

The expansion also includes adding a rail spur at the Linville facility, completing critical upgrades to the water treatment system at the Hinton facility, and increasing turkey processing capacity. In addition, the VPGC expansion will involve new opportunities for the expansion of family farms throughout the region.

“The Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative is grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and our local partners for their leadership and support, which advance our plans for growth and long-term investment,” said VPGC President and General Manager John King. “This collaboration underscores Virginia’s commitment to a strong, competitive, and resilient agricultural economy. The project will significantly expand our production capabilities while strengthening our contributions to the local communities where we operate.”

As a poultry processor completely owned by its growers, 100% of VPGC’s profits go back to the growers, ensuring that revenue remains in the Commonwealth. Since its founding in 2004, VPGC has continued to innovate in the field of processed turkey, becoming one of the largest commercial turkey processors to offer antibiotic free and organic products. Today, VPGC supplies poultry to major branded food processors and distributors throughout the world, including in the Commonwealth.

“This investment by the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative represents the kind of forward-thinking, farmer-focused growth that keeps Rockingham County’s agricultural economy strong and resilient,” said Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chair Leila Longcor. “We are deeply grateful for VPGC’s continued commitment to our community, which further solidifies Rockingham County’s standing as the number one agricultural producing county in Virginia.”

“Agriculture is foundational to the success of the Shenandoah Valley Region,” said Shenandoah Valley Partnership Executive Director Jay A. Langston. “We are thrilled by Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative’s next level of success, their innovative approach with farmers in the region, and their collaboration with our communities. Not only is agriculture the largest economic sector in the region, four of the top five agriculture producing localities are in the region and they gave rise to and support our largest manufacturing sector of food and beverage production. The expansion of VPGC’s operations represents a major success in our agricultural sector and will benefit the entire region.”

“Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative’s investment in Rockingham County is outstanding news for our entire region,” said Delegate Chris Runion. “The grower-owned VPGC expansion directly strengthens our family farms, creates new opportunities for the next generation of farmers, and keeps agricultural dollars working right here in the Shenandoah Valley. This project brings new jobs in cutting-edge facilities and reinforces agriculture as the backbone of our local economy and our way of life.”

“I want to congratulate the Virginia Poultry Cooperative on their significant $113 million expansion of the processing facility here in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “This investment is a clear vote of confidence in our local agriculture industry and in the hardworking farmers who sustain it. Just as importantly, this expansion will bring 146 new jobs to our community which will strengthen our local economy. This is exactly the kind of growth we want to see in Virginia — and why the Shenandoah Valley remains the best place to work, live, and raise a family.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with the Shenandoah Valley Partnership and Rockingham County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Spanberger approved a $1 million performance-based grant from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies. The Governor also approved a $500,000 AFID facility grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund that supports projects sourcing Virginia-grown products, as well as a $750,000 grant from the Virginia Rail Industrial Access Program.