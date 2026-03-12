Governor Spanberger Announces $14 Million to Reduce Homelessness

Investments Will Support Community Organizations That Provide Permanent Housing and Services to Homeless Citizens

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced that 61 projects to help Virginians find housing that meets their needs will receive $14 million in Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants. These investments will advance efforts to reduce homelessness in Virginia by supporting 19 permanent supportive housing projects, 29 rapid rehousing projects, and 13 innovation projects for underserved populations.

“These projects represent our shared commitment to helping more Virginians find housing that meets their needs and helps create stability for their families,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “With investment from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, we are strengthening support for our neighbors and continuing to build a Commonwealth where every Virginia family has the chance to put down roots and thrive.”

“Housing is a core pillar of a strong community and a strong economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “This funding helps ensure that our most vulnerable Virginians have the support they need, and it brings us closer to a Commonwealth where episodes of homelessness are rare, brief, and not repeated.”

“When people have a stable place to live, they are in a much better position to take care of their health, provide for themselves and their families, and move up the economic ladder,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Marvin Figueroa. “These investments help people to transition out of crisis and into housing that allows them to rebuild and get back on their feet.”

The Virginia Housing Trust Fund (VHTF) provides financing for housing construction projects that create or preserve affordable housing units, reduce the cost of affordable housing, and increase homeownership. These investments are a key source of financing for these affordable housing initiatives to support moderate- and low-income families, as well as supporting homeless reduction grants to provide rapid re-housing and longer-term housing solutions for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

Below are the projects receiving 2026 Homeless Reduction Grants:

Northern Virginia Family Services

$689,897.00

2026 Northern Virginia Family Service Prince William Area Rapid Re-Housing Program

Carpenter’s Shelter

$600,000.00

Carpenter’s Shelter Rapid Re-housing 2026

PathForward

$578,950.00

PathForward Housing Trust Fund – Rapid Re-housing 2026

Family Crisis Support Services

$499,150.00

Family Crisis Support Services Permanent Supportive Housing 2026

Shelter House (Loudoun)

$451,214.00

Shelter House, Inc. Loudoun Rapid Re-housing, 2026

Family Crisis Support Services

$433,848.00

Housing Trust Fund Family Crisis Support Services Rapid Rehousing 2026

Shelter House (Fairfax)

$432,600.00

Shelter House Housing Trust Fund – Homeless Reduction Grant

Family Crisis Support Services

$422,307.00

Family Crisis Support Services Youth Innovative Project 2026

Micah Ecumenical Ministries

$418,870.00

FY 2026 Permanent Supportive Housing Program (Micah)

Culpeper Community Development Corp

$381,666.00

Culpeper Community Development Corporation Homeless and Special Needs Housing – Housing Trust Fund – Homeless Reduction Grant 2025

ACTS

$336,501.00

Action in Community Through Service Rapid Rehousing Project 2026

LGBT Life Center (SVHC)

$331,084.00

LGBT Life Center Underserved Innovation Project Southeastern Virginia Homeless Coalition 2026

YWCA Richmond

$314,150.00

YWCA Richmond Housing Program 2026

SupportWorks (HomeLink)

$300,000.00

FY 2026 SupportWorks Housing HomeLink Permanent Supportive Housing

Mercy House

$300,000.00

Mercy House Rapid Re-housing 2026

Commonwealth Catholic Charities

$289,898.00

Commonwealth Catholic Charities Youth Street Outreach 2026

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia

$286,315.00

Senior Services Homeless Older Adults Program 2026 – Housing Innovations Expansion

PathForward

$281,724.00

PathForward Housing Trust Fund – Permanent Supportive Housing 2026

St Joseph’s Villa

$261,620.00

St Joseph’s Villa School Partnership Rapid Rehousing 2026

Miriam’s House

$250,000.00

Miriam’s House, Community First, 2026

SupportWorks (Richmond)

$250,000.00

FY 2026 SupportWorks Housing Studios and New Clay Permanent Supportive Housing – Richmond

SupportWorks (Southampton Roads)

$250,000.00

FY 2026 SupportWorks Housing South Hampton Roads Housing First

FACETS

$250,000.00

FACETS Housing Trust Fund – Rapid Re-housing 2026

LINK of Hampton Roads

$245,078.00

CANLINK Housing Trust Fund 2026

Survivor Ventures

$241,500.00

Survivor Ventures FY26 Reentry Home for Trafficking SurvivorsReentry Home for Trafficking Survivors

Valley Community Services Board

$227,115.00

Valley Community Services Board Hope House 2026 Underserved Populations Innovations Project Renewal

Doorways

$220,779.00

2026 Housing Trust Fund Doorways

Council of Community Services

$203,610.00

Council of Community Services Rapid Re-housing 2026

Pathway Homes

$202,563.00

Pathway Homes – Pathways to Hope Through Housing 2026

Micah Ecumenical Ministries

$200,474.00

Micah Health Innovation 2026

The Haven and First & Market

$200,000.00

The Haven Rapid Rehousing 2026

Cornerstones

$200,000.00

Cornerstones Rapid Rehousing 2026

Rappahannock Refuge

$188,696.00

Rappahannock Refuge Youth Innovation Project 2026

James City County

$181,280.00

James City County Underserved Populations Innovation Project FY2026

Judeo Christian Outreach Center

$180,000.00

Judeo-Christian Outreach Center Rapid Re-housing

Tri-County Community Action Agency

$173,520.00

Southside Planning District Permanent Supportive Housing 2026

Rappahannock Refuge

$170,486.00

Loisann Hope House Family Rapid Re-housing

Hampton Roads Ecumenical Lodgings & Provisions

$167,500.00

Hampton Roads Ecumenical Lodgings & Provisions, Inc. Housing Trust Fund – Homeless Reduction Grant Rapid Rehousing 2026

Empowerhouse

$160,000.00

Empowerhouse Innovative Rapid Rehousing Program 2026

Bay Aging

$157,611.00

Northern Neck Middle Peninsula Homeless Coalition – Bay Aging Housing Trust Fund Rapid Re-housing 2026

Carpenter’s Shelter

$155,000.00

Carpenter’s Shelter Permanent Supportive Housing 2026

ForKids

$150,139.00

ForKids Permanent Supportive Housing 2026

Housing Families First

$150,000.00

Housing Families First: Building Neighbors Rapid Rehousing 2026

YWCA South Hampton Roads

$150,000.00

YWCA South Hampton Roads 2026 Homeward Bound

New River Community Action

$132,850.00

New River Community Action, Housing Trust Fund Rapid Re-housing FY 2026

People Inc (Cumberland Plateau)

$126,471.00

People Incorporated of Virginia Cumberland Plateau Permanent Supportive Housing 2026

SupportWorks (Norfolk)

$125,000.00

FY 2026 SupportWorks Housing Gosnold and Church Street – Norfolk

People Inc

$123,958.00

People Incorporated of Virginia Cumberland Plateau Rapid Re-housing 2026

Micah Ecumenical Ministries

$118,450.00

FY 2026 Fredericksburg Continuum of Care Rapid Re-housing Program (Micah)

SupportWorks (Charlottesville)

$110,000.00

FY 2026 SupportWorks Housing The Crossings – Charlottesville Permanent Supportive Housing

SupportWorks (Virginia Beach)

$100,000.00

FY 2026 SupportWorks Housing Cloverleaf and Crescent Square – Virginia Beach

SupportWorks (Portsmouth)

$100,000.00

FY 2026 SupportWorks Housing South Bay Apartments – Portsmouth

People Inc (Foothills)

$94,047.00

People Incorporated of Virginia Foothills Permanent Supportive Housing 2026

ForKids

$75,000.00

ForKids Rapid Rehousing for Parenting Youth and Young Adults CY26

Homeward

$72,000.00

Homeward Older Adults Housing and Services Coordination

James City County

$66,185.00

James City County Housing Trust Fund Grant Rapid Rehousing 2026

Miriam’s House

$61,800.00

Miriam’s House Central Virginia Supportive Housing, 2026

First Step

$49,955.00

First Step Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grant Rapid Rehousing Project 2026

Commonwealth Catholic Charities

$40,236.00

Commonwealth Catholic Charities Healing Haven Roanoke Permanent Supportive Housing Project 2026

St Joseph’s Villa

$38,903.00

St. Joseph’s Villa Youth Action Board and Youth Outreach Program 2026

Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter

$30,000.00

Shenandoah Alliance Rapid Rehousing 2026