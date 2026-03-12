Governor Spanberger Announces $14 Million to Reduce Homelessness
Investments Will Support Community Organizations That Provide Permanent Housing and Services to Homeless Citizens
RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced that 61 projects to help Virginians find housing that meets their needs will receive $14 million in Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants. These investments will advance efforts to reduce homelessness in Virginia by supporting 19 permanent supportive housing projects, 29 rapid rehousing projects, and 13 innovation projects for underserved populations.
“These projects represent our shared commitment to helping more Virginians find housing that meets their needs and helps create stability for their families,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “With investment from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, we are strengthening support for our neighbors and continuing to build a Commonwealth where every Virginia family has the chance to put down roots and thrive.”
“Housing is a core pillar of a strong community and a strong economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “This funding helps ensure that our most vulnerable Virginians have the support they need, and it brings us closer to a Commonwealth where episodes of homelessness are rare, brief, and not repeated.”
“When people have a stable place to live, they are in a much better position to take care of their health, provide for themselves and their families, and move up the economic ladder,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Marvin Figueroa. “These investments help people to transition out of crisis and into housing that allows them to rebuild and get back on their feet.”
The Virginia Housing Trust Fund (VHTF) provides financing for housing construction projects that create or preserve affordable housing units, reduce the cost of affordable housing, and increase homeownership. These investments are a key source of financing for these affordable housing initiatives to support moderate- and low-income families, as well as supporting homeless reduction grants to provide rapid re-housing and longer-term housing solutions for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.
Below are the projects receiving 2026 Homeless Reduction Grants:
Northern Virginia Family Services
$689,897.00
2026 Northern Virginia Family Service Prince William Area Rapid Re-Housing Program
Carpenter’s Shelter
$600,000.00
Carpenter’s Shelter Rapid Re-housing 2026
PathForward
$578,950.00
PathForward Housing Trust Fund – Rapid Re-housing 2026
Family Crisis Support Services
$499,150.00
Family Crisis Support Services Permanent Supportive Housing 2026
Shelter House (Loudoun)
$451,214.00
Shelter House, Inc. Loudoun Rapid Re-housing, 2026
Family Crisis Support Services
$433,848.00
Housing Trust Fund Family Crisis Support Services Rapid Rehousing 2026
Shelter House (Fairfax)
$432,600.00
Shelter House Housing Trust Fund – Homeless Reduction Grant
Family Crisis Support Services
$422,307.00
Family Crisis Support Services Youth Innovative Project 2026
Micah Ecumenical Ministries
$418,870.00
FY 2026 Permanent Supportive Housing Program (Micah)
Culpeper Community Development Corp
$381,666.00
Culpeper Community Development Corporation Homeless and Special Needs Housing – Housing Trust Fund – Homeless Reduction Grant 2025
ACTS
$336,501.00
Action in Community Through Service Rapid Rehousing Project 2026
LGBT Life Center (SVHC)
$331,084.00
LGBT Life Center Underserved Innovation Project Southeastern Virginia Homeless Coalition 2026
YWCA Richmond
$314,150.00
YWCA Richmond Housing Program 2026
SupportWorks (HomeLink)
$300,000.00
FY 2026 SupportWorks Housing HomeLink Permanent Supportive Housing
Mercy House
$300,000.00
Mercy House Rapid Re-housing 2026
Commonwealth Catholic Charities
$289,898.00
Commonwealth Catholic Charities Youth Street Outreach 2026
Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia
$286,315.00
Senior Services Homeless Older Adults Program 2026 – Housing Innovations Expansion
PathForward
$281,724.00
PathForward Housing Trust Fund – Permanent Supportive Housing 2026
St Joseph’s Villa
$261,620.00
St Joseph’s Villa School Partnership Rapid Rehousing 2026
Miriam’s House
$250,000.00
Miriam’s House, Community First, 2026
SupportWorks (Richmond)
$250,000.00
FY 2026 SupportWorks Housing Studios and New Clay Permanent Supportive Housing – Richmond
SupportWorks (Southampton Roads)
$250,000.00
FY 2026 SupportWorks Housing South Hampton Roads Housing First
FACETS
$250,000.00
FACETS Housing Trust Fund – Rapid Re-housing 2026
LINK of Hampton Roads
$245,078.00
CANLINK Housing Trust Fund 2026
Survivor Ventures
$241,500.00
Survivor Ventures FY26 Reentry Home for Trafficking SurvivorsReentry Home for Trafficking Survivors
Valley Community Services Board
$227,115.00
Valley Community Services Board Hope House 2026 Underserved Populations Innovations Project Renewal
Doorways
$220,779.00
2026 Housing Trust Fund Doorways
Council of Community Services
$203,610.00
Council of Community Services Rapid Re-housing 2026
Pathway Homes
$202,563.00
Pathway Homes – Pathways to Hope Through Housing 2026
Micah Ecumenical Ministries
$200,474.00
Micah Health Innovation 2026
The Haven and First & Market
$200,000.00
The Haven Rapid Rehousing 2026
Cornerstones
$200,000.00
Cornerstones Rapid Rehousing 2026
Rappahannock Refuge
$188,696.00
Rappahannock Refuge Youth Innovation Project 2026
James City County
$181,280.00
James City County Underserved Populations Innovation Project FY2026
Judeo Christian Outreach Center
$180,000.00
Judeo-Christian Outreach Center Rapid Re-housing
Tri-County Community Action Agency
$173,520.00
Southside Planning District Permanent Supportive Housing 2026
Rappahannock Refuge
$170,486.00
Loisann Hope House Family Rapid Re-housing
Hampton Roads Ecumenical Lodgings & Provisions
$167,500.00
Hampton Roads Ecumenical Lodgings & Provisions, Inc. Housing Trust Fund – Homeless Reduction Grant Rapid Rehousing 2026
Empowerhouse
$160,000.00
Empowerhouse Innovative Rapid Rehousing Program 2026
Bay Aging
$157,611.00
Northern Neck Middle Peninsula Homeless Coalition – Bay Aging Housing Trust Fund Rapid Re-housing 2026
Carpenter’s Shelter
$155,000.00
Carpenter’s Shelter Permanent Supportive Housing 2026
ForKids
$150,139.00
ForKids Permanent Supportive Housing 2026
Housing Families First
$150,000.00
Housing Families First: Building Neighbors Rapid Rehousing 2026
YWCA South Hampton Roads
$150,000.00
YWCA South Hampton Roads 2026 Homeward Bound
New River Community Action
$132,850.00
New River Community Action, Housing Trust Fund Rapid Re-housing FY 2026
People Inc (Cumberland Plateau)
$126,471.00
People Incorporated of Virginia Cumberland Plateau Permanent Supportive Housing 2026
SupportWorks (Norfolk)
$125,000.00
FY 2026 SupportWorks Housing Gosnold and Church Street – Norfolk
People Inc
$123,958.00
People Incorporated of Virginia Cumberland Plateau Rapid Re-housing 2026
Micah Ecumenical Ministries
$118,450.00
FY 2026 Fredericksburg Continuum of Care Rapid Re-housing Program (Micah)
SupportWorks (Charlottesville)
$110,000.00
FY 2026 SupportWorks Housing The Crossings – Charlottesville Permanent Supportive Housing
SupportWorks (Virginia Beach)
$100,000.00
FY 2026 SupportWorks Housing Cloverleaf and Crescent Square – Virginia Beach
SupportWorks (Portsmouth)
$100,000.00
FY 2026 SupportWorks Housing South Bay Apartments – Portsmouth
People Inc (Foothills)
$94,047.00
People Incorporated of Virginia Foothills Permanent Supportive Housing 2026
ForKids
$75,000.00
ForKids Rapid Rehousing for Parenting Youth and Young Adults CY26
Homeward
$72,000.00
Homeward Older Adults Housing and Services Coordination
James City County
$66,185.00
James City County Housing Trust Fund Grant Rapid Rehousing 2026
Miriam’s House
$61,800.00
Miriam’s House Central Virginia Supportive Housing, 2026
First Step
$49,955.00
First Step Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grant Rapid Rehousing Project 2026
Commonwealth Catholic Charities
$40,236.00
Commonwealth Catholic Charities Healing Haven Roanoke Permanent Supportive Housing Project 2026
St Joseph’s Villa
$38,903.00
St. Joseph’s Villa Youth Action Board and Youth Outreach Program 2026
Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter
$30,000.00
Shenandoah Alliance Rapid Rehousing 2026