Governor Spanberger Announces 2026 Governor’s Fellows Program

Deadline to Apply is April 10, 2026

RICHMOND, Va.— Governor Spanberger today announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Governor’s Fellows Program. The Governor’s Fellows Program is a prestigious opportunity for rising college seniors, recent college graduates, and postgraduate students to gain firsthand experience in the executive branch of state government. Since 1982, fellows have worked alongside the Governor’s Cabinet and staff — serving Virginians, learning about state government, and assisting in essential work for the Commonwealth.

“The Governor’s Fellows Program is an amazing opportunity for Virginia students to learn more about the incredible careers offered in state government,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I look forward to welcoming fellows from across every corner of the Commonwealth to the Governor’s Office. This high-quality program will not only be an invaluable experience for the fellows, it will also provide my administration with top talent to support our focus on lowering costs for families, growing Virginia’s economy, and setting up Virginia’s next generation for success.”

During their time in service to the Commonwealth, Governor’s fellows have the opportunity to learn from special guest speakers who are leaders in state government and beyond. Fellows also experience state government on the road, visiting state government agencies and historic sites that have shaped our past and are improving our future.

“This fellowship is a unique opportunity to attract emerging professionals, assist in the development of the early stages of their professional journeys, and expose them to state government career pathways,” said Secretary of Administration Traci J. Deshazor. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Governor’s fellows in previous administrations, and I know firsthand how rewarding and impactful this eight-week experience can be.”

“This high-quality experiential learning opportunity is an exciting way for students with a passion for public service to learn more about careers in Virginia government,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Jeffery Smith. “I know the selected students will create positive change during their time supporting the Office of the Governor.”

“I am excited to work with the 2026 Governor’s fellows,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Candi Mundon King. “This paid opportunity will offer meaningful experiences and curate lasting professional relationships.”

To apply, visit the Governor’s Fellows Program website.

Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible. Both public and private college and university students are encouraged to apply.

The selection of fellows is based solely on merit. The Fellows Program does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, or veteran status.

The deadline to apply for the Governor’s Fellows Program is April 10, 2026. Interviews will begin on April 21, 2026. Applicants will be advised on decisions beginning on April 30, 2026. The program runs from June 8, 2026, through July 31, 2026.

Please email any questions to govfellows@governor.virginia.gov.