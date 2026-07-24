Governor Spanberger Announces “America’s Favorite” Filming in Virginia

The Feature Film Will Begin Production in Coastal Virginia this Summer

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced that America’s Favorite, an upcoming feature film, has selected Virginia as its filming location. Production is set to begin this summer throughout the Coastal Virginia region.

The film will be directed by Eric Bross (Affairs of State, A Country Christmas Story), with Robbie Brenner (Barbie, Dallas Buyers Club) serving as executive producer. Dane DeHaan (Oppenheimer, The Amazing Spider-Man 2) will be playing the lead role of Peter Bale, with additional high-profile cast members to be announced shortly.

“I am proud to welcome America’s Favorite to America’s favorite Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Virginia has so much to offer to film and television projects, and I can’t wait to see Hampton Roads and Coastal Virginia featured on the big screen. This is exactly the kind of production we want to keep bringing to the Commonwealth — one that creates jobs, supports Virginia crews and vendors, and showcases all that Virginia has to offer to audiences everywhere. Projects like this have a massive economic impact, and I will work to make sure Virginia remains a great place to do business in the film and television industry for years to come.”

“This production means real work and economic impact for Virginians: hotel rooms booked, meals served, equipment rented, skilled trades hired, and more,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “The Commonwealth is committed to attracting projects and opportunities that ensure local jobs and local businesses benefit directly, and we are proud to support Virginia’s long history of film production.”

America’s Favorite follows a reporter-turned-TV host who attempts to revive his career by solving a series of long-unsolved murders during a live television special. But as an investigative reporter begins probing the powerful media mogul behind the network, it becomes clear that the case — and the broadcast itself — are not what they seem. The film marks the fourth feature film producer Stephen Israel (The Gateway, Last Moment of Clarity, Affairs of State) has brought to the Coastal Virginia region.

“I’m proud to bring another film to Hampton Roads,” said producer Stephen Israel. “The variety of locations and the professionalism of the crews make it my favorite place to shoot. I’m grateful to the team at the Virginia Film Office for facilitating bringing another production to the region.”

“There is no stronger endorsement of Virginia as a filming destination than a production team choosing to return for their next project,” said Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds. “Repeat business demonstrates the value of our unparalleled locations, workforce, and hospitality. When those projects also bring nationally recognized talent and high-profile visibility, the benefits extend beyond the immediate economic impact, helping showcase Virginia to audiences and industry decision-makers around the world.”

America’s Favorite will utilize local crew, vendors, and locations in Coastal Virginia. The production will be eligible for a Virginia film tax credit or grant based on certain program requirements, including the employment of Virginia workers, expenditures on Virginia goods and services, and fulfillment of specific deliverables, including Virginia tourism promotions.