Governor Spanberger Announces Board Appointments

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced board appointments.

“When I think about the more than 100 Virginians we’ve appointed to boards and commissions in just 60 days, I think about what they represent — wide-ranging professional experience, an unwavering commitment to their communities, and a willingness to serve their fellow Virginians at the highest standard,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I know these leaders will always put the Commonwealth first as we continue to focus on building a stronger future for Virginia students, families, and communities.”

ADMINISTRATION

State Board of Elections

Sally Hudson of Charlottesville, Practitioner Fellow, University of Virginia

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion

Dorothy French Boone, MD, MPH of Barboursville, Public Health Physician

MD, MPH of Barboursville, Public Health Physician Siobhan Deeds of Lexington, Owner, Pumpkinseeds

of Lexington, Owner, Pumpkinseeds Leonard Lacey of Stafford, Senior Pastor, United Faith Christian Ministry

of Stafford, Senior Pastor, United Faith Christian Ministry Julia Marsden of Burke, Retired, Balmar Printing & Graphics

of Burke, Retired, Balmar Printing & Graphics Justin Sarafin of Dinwiddie, Executive Director, Historic Petersburg Foundation

of Dinwiddie, Executive Director, Historic Petersburg Foundation James Schuyler of Richmond, Retired, Virginia Community Action Partnership

of Richmond, Retired, Virginia Community Action Partnership Gayle Jessup White of Charlottesville, Public Relations & Community Engagement Officer, Thomas Jefferson Foundation

AUTHORITY

Fort Monroe Authority

Eola Dance of Hampton, Founder, VISION Collective LLC

of Hampton, Founder, VISION Collective LLC L’Allegro Smith of Arlington, Federal Public Policy Manager, TikTok USDS JV

COMMONWEALTH

LGBTQ+ Advisory Board

Kristi Black of Prince William, Interim CEO, Prince William Chamber of Commerce

of Prince William, Interim CEO, Prince William Chamber of Commerce Christopher Gordon of Hopewell, Chief Financial Officer, North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services-NC Medicaid

of Hopewell, Chief Financial Officer, North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services-NC Medicaid Aneesah Smith Main of Chesterfield, Equity & LGBTQ+ Advisor, City of Richmond

of Chesterfield, Equity & LGBTQ+ Advisor, City of Richmond Stephanie Merlo of Henrico, Vice President, Collaborative Arts Initiative

of Henrico, Vice President, Collaborative Arts Initiative Paige Reed of Staunton, Program Director & Associate Professor of Criminal Justice & Director of LGBTQ+ Resources, Mary Baldwin University

of Staunton, Program Director & Associate Professor of Criminal Justice & Director of LGBTQ+ Resources, Mary Baldwin University Alexsis Rodgers of Richmond, Managing Director of Strategy and Impact, Black Futures Lab

of Richmond, Managing Director of Strategy and Impact, Black Futures Lab Ruben Valle of New Kent, Platform, Data, and Cybersecurity Division Chief, US Department of Defense

of New Kent, Platform, Data, and Cybersecurity Division Chief, US Department of Defense Reed Williams of Virginia Beach, Director of Communications, Equality Virginia

COMPACTS

Breaks Interstate Park Commission

Richard Mullins of Dickenson, Retired, Newell Smokeless Coal

Interstate Commission on Potomac River Basin

Justin Carl of Alexandria, General Manager and CEO, AlexRenew

of Alexandria, General Manager and CEO, AlexRenew Mark Peterson of Loudoun, Chief, Stakeholder Relations, Loudoun Water

EDUCATION

Board of Education

Kimberly Bridges of Richmond, Associate Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University

of Richmond, Associate Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University Beth Rhinehart of Bristol, President & CEO, Bristol Chamber of Commerce

of Bristol, President & CEO, Bristol Chamber of Commerce William Robinson of Crozet, Executive Director, UVA Partnership for Leaders in Education

of Crozet, Executive Director, UVA Partnership for Leaders in Education Jamelle Wilson of Hanover, Dean, University of Richmond

Norfolk State University Board of Visitors

Michael Thornton of Virginia Beach, Retired, Surry County Public Schools

of Virginia Beach, Retired, Surry County Public Schools Harold Watkins of Richmond, Clinician, Nexus

Old Dominion University Board of Visitors

Robert Corn of Springfield, President, Landmark Strategies LLC

of Springfield, President, Landmark Strategies LLC Peter Decker of Norfolk, Partner, Decker Law

of Norfolk, Partner, Decker Law Mark Fleming of Norfolk, Genitourinary Oncologist, Virginia Oncology Associates

of Norfolk, Genitourinary Oncologist, Virginia Oncology Associates Charlene Morring of Suffolk, Principal Owner & Attorney, Morring Law PLLC

of Suffolk, Principal Owner & Attorney, Morring Law PLLC Keith Newby of Norfolk, Chair of Cardiology, Bon Secours Mercy Health

of Norfolk, Chair of Cardiology, Bon Secours Mercy Health Kenneth Plum of Reston, Retired, Fairfax County Public Schools

Richard Bland College Board of Visitors

Shawn Avery of Poquoson, President and CEO, Hampton Roads Workforce Council

of Poquoson, President and CEO, Hampton Roads Workforce Council Peter Blake of Richmond, Retired, State Council of Higher Education

of Richmond, Retired, State Council of Higher Education Kevin Masengill of Dinwiddie, County Administrator, Dinwiddie County

of Dinwiddie, County Administrator, Dinwiddie County Perry Miller of Henrico, President & CEO, Capital Region Airport Commission

of Henrico, President & CEO, Capital Region Airport Commission Jennifer Montague of Richmond, President & CEO, Columbia Gas of Virginia

of Richmond, President & CEO, Columbia Gas of Virginia Penny Parayo of Petersburg, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Live! Casino Virginia

of Petersburg, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Live! Casino Virginia Amanda Rusell of Carson, Physician, Southern Dominion Health System

of Carson, Physician, Southern Dominion Health System Joanne Williams of Prince George, Director of Communications, Tourism, Marketing & Government Relations, City of Petersburg

of Prince George, Director of Communications, Tourism, Marketing & Government Relations, City of Petersburg Deborah Young of Prince George, Retired, Honeywell International

State Council of Higher Education for Virginia

Raymond Haynes of Hampton, Superintendent, Hampton City Schools

of Hampton, Superintendent, Hampton City Schools Thaddeus Holloman of Newport News, Retired, Old Point National Bank

Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors

Heidi Schlicher Cook of Chesterfield, Senior Vice President, Old Dominion Public Affairs

of Chesterfield, Senior Vice President, Old Dominion Public Affairs Alexis Swann of Hampton, Regional President, Towne Bank

of Hampton, Regional President, Towne Bank Harry Thalhimer of Richmond, President, Thalhimer Headwear

College of William & Mary Board of Visitors

John Rathbone of Virginia Beach, Retired, Norfolk Southern

HEALTH & HUMAN RESOURCES

Board of Health

Pamela Cipriano of Charlottesville, Professor Emerita, University of Virginia

of Charlottesville, Professor Emerita, University of Virginia Julie Henderson of Richmond, Retired, Virginia Department of Health

of Richmond, Retired, Virginia Department of Health Thomasena Wicker of Carrollton, Adjunct Professor, Hampton University

of Carrollton, Adjunct Professor, Hampton University Saquib Samee of Henrico, President, Commonwealth Vein Center

Board of Nursing

Tauna Gulley of Dickenson, Professor of Nursing, University of Pikeville

of Dickenson, Professor of Nursing, University of Pikeville Kathleen Ware of Williamsburg, Vice-President of Nursing, Bon Secours Health System

of Williamsburg, Vice-President of Nursing, Bon Secours Health System Yesenia Nunez of Winchester, Advance Practice Nurse Practitioner, Valley Health

NATURAL & HISTORIC RESOURCES

State Air Pollution Control Board

Avi Garbow of Arlington, Founder, Fiery Run Environmental Strategies PLLC

of Arlington, Founder, Fiery Run Environmental Strategies PLLC Roy Hoagland of Moseley, Attorney, HOPE Impacts

of Moseley, Attorney, HOPE Impacts William Shobe of Albemarle, Research Professor Emeritus of Public Policy, University of Virginia

of Albemarle, Research Professor Emeritus of Public Policy, University of Virginia Sharon Shutler of Arlington, Retired, U.S. Department of Justice

PUBLIC SAFETY & HOMELAND SECURITY

Board of Juvenile Justice

Montell Brown of Manassas, School Administrator, Fairfax County Public Schools

of Manassas, School Administrator, Fairfax County Public Schools Travis Burns of King George, Principal, King George High School

of King George, Principal, King George High School Celvin Richardson of Chesterfield, Tester & Evaluator, Virginia Department of Corrections

of Chesterfield, Tester & Evaluator, Virginia Department of Corrections Neville Welch of Dumfries, CEO, Lemmas Consulting, LLC

TRANSPORTATION

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Roderick Hall of Prince William, Senior Policy Advisor, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP

VETERANS & DEFENSE AFFAIRS

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations