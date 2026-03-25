Governor Spanberger Announces New Cabinet-Level Energy Officer

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today signed an executive order creating a Chief Energy Officer — a cabinet-level position focused on addressing rising energy costs for families and meeting the Commonwealth’s long-term energy needs — and appointed Josephus Allmond to serve in the new role.

Allmond will support Governor Spanberger’s mission to make sure that every Virginia family, business, and community has access to affordable, reliable energy. Allmond will work alongside the Secretary of Commerce and Trade, the Virginia Department of Energy, PJM Interconnection, and energy utility providers to address rising energy costs, increase clean energy generation in the Commonwealth, and develop a statewide energy strategy.

“Today, I am taking decisive action to respond to the concerns I hear from Virginians about the high cost of energy,” said Governor Spanberger. “It is critical to make sure families and businesses have access to affordable, reliable energy so that Virginia businesses can stay competitive, while also meeting our long-term clean energy goals. Throughout his career, Mr. Allmond has gained extensive experience in Virginia’s energy industry — through litigating numerous regulatory cases and successfully advocating for legislation to bring Virginia into our energy future. I look forward to working with Mr. Allmond to address rising energy costs and improve reliability across our Commonwealth.”

“Governor Spanberger has laid out a bold vision for a more affordable energy future, and I am deeply honored to lead the charge in making that a reality,” said Mr. Allmond. “By maximizing the use of our existing grid, making sure high energy use customers are not driving up energy bills for everyone else, and prioritizing the deployment of more homegrown clean energy and battery storage, we will ensure that our energy future remains sustainable, predictable, and — most importantly — affordable for Virginians.”

Click here to read Executive Order 14.

BIOGRAPHY

Josephus Allmond is an attorney and advocate with extensive experience in energy policy, utility regulation, and environmental justice within the Commonwealth of Virginia. He most recently served as a Staff Attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) in Charlottesville, for which he litigated dozens of utility regulatory cases before the State Corporation Commission. His expertise encompasses a wide range of complex energy issues, including rate cases, integrated resource plans, net energy metering, interconnection, and Renewable Portfolio Standard proceedings.

Beyond the courtroom, Allmond plays a significant role in Virginia’s legislative landscape. He has successfully advocated for efforts to bring Virginia into the energy future, including virtual power plants, distributed generation expansion, and storage expansion. His expertise in legislative policy is further evidenced by his appointment as a citizen member to the Commission on Electric Utility Regulation, where he provides advice on energy affordability and ratepayer advocacy.

A dedicated servant to his community in central Virginia, Allmond is a member of the Governing Board and the Local Impact Investing Committee for the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. He is also on the Board of Directors for the 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, where he was honored with the Dr. Marcus L. Martin Leadership Award. He is also a strategic partner to the Northern Arizona University Foundation as a member of the NAU Alumni Association Board.

Allmond is a proud alumnus of the Sorensen Institute’s Political Leadership Program at the University of Virginia and was recently named to the 40 under 40 for Young, Gifted & Green. He earned his Juris Doctor from the Duke University School of Law, where he gained experience in Duke’s Environmental Law & Policy Clinic and with two of the country’s top law firms, Kirkland & Ellis and Baker Botts. He also holds a Master of Science in Climate Science and Solutions and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, magna cum laude, from Northern Arizona University, and an Associate of Arts from Butte College. He lives in Troy, Virginia, with his fiancé and 10-month-old son.