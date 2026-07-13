Governor Spanberger Announces Ninth Management Fellows Cohort

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced the ninth cohort of the Virginia Management Fellows (VMF) Program. Established in 2017, the VMF Program is a nationally recognized management and leadership succession pipeline aimed at attracting, developing, and launching the next generation of state government leaders.

“The Virginia Management Fellows Program has a proven record of strengthening the pathway for the next generation of leaders to enter state government,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “These young leaders are eager to give back and contribute to the Commonwealth’s most pressing challenges as we work together to create a safer, stronger, and more affordable future for every family. I’m excited to welcome our ninth cohort, and I know they will serve their fellow Virginians with integrity, dedication, and a commitment to public good.”

Over the course of this two-year program, fellows participate in three successive eight-month rotations across state agencies throughout the Commonwealth, complemented by structured mentorship, targeted technical training, and the development of essential professional competencies. Through these immersive experiences, fellows gain hands-on expertise in data analytics, project management, finance, and other critical skills essential to advancing the success of the Commonwealth.

“Since its inception, the Virginia Management Fellows Program has welcomed 80 fellows, many of whom have gone on to serve in key roles across various state agencies,” said Secretary of Administration Traci J. Deshazor. “Virginia is home to some of the nation’s brightest emerging leaders, and this program provides them with the opportunity to build meaningful careers in public service while helping shape the future of the Commonwealth.”

Edward Cronin, a VMF Program alumnus and now the Transportation Lead and GIS Analyst at the Virginia Department of Energy, reflected on his time as a fellow.

“The VMF is a fantastic program to expose early-career professionals to public service within Virginia,” said Edward Cronin. “Over my years in the program, I gained exposure to policy analysis, technical research, information systems, and financial planning. The fellowship gives members the opportunity to gain access to a wide variety of work and networking opportunities.”

Cronin continued, “Public service means showing up to advance solutions to multi-faceted societal challenges. Public servants dedicate themselves to providing a resilient and safe Commonwealth for all Virginians. Being a part of this pursuit is rewarding for any mission-driven or impact-oriented professional.”

The Office of the Secretary of Administration oversees the VMF Program, with program management led by the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management and curriculum support provided by Virginia Tech. The program’s success is driven by strong partnerships with dozens of state agencies, supervisors, and mentors who host fellows and provide meaningful, applied professional experience.

Casey Polczynski, Deputy Director at the Virginia Commission for the Arts and a VMF Partner, speaks highly of the impact fellows continue to have within her organization.

“The Virginia Management Fellows Program has been a meaningful asset to the Virginia Commission for the Arts, strengthening our capacity to advance key initiatives and better serve the Commonwealth’s arts ecosystem,” said Casey Polczynski. “Fellows have played an important role in supporting our mission by contributing fresh perspectives, strong project management, and a clear commitment to public service.”

Polczynski continued, “Through their work, we were able to successfully launch the Passport Program, a health and arts initiative that expands access to performances and classes for WIC participants. In addition, fellows have supported broader accessibility efforts, including professional development opportunities that help our constituents remove barriers and deepen audience engagement. Their contributions have had a lasting impact on both our programs and the communities we serve.”

The ninth cohort of the VMF Program represents a dynamic and diverse group of recent graduates who are passionate about serving the Commonwealth of Virginia. Each fellow was selected for their strong academic achievement, demonstrated commitment to public service, and motivation to build a meaningful career in state government.

2026-2028 Virginia Management Fellows: