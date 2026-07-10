Governor Spanberger Announces Virginia Ranks First in Workforce Training

The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program Earns Top Ranking from Business Facilities

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger announced today that Virginia is ranked number one in the United States for customized workforce training in the 22nd annual Business Facilities Rankings Report for the fourth consecutive year.

Business Facilities, a leading national publication for economic development professionals, recognized the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program for its success in delivering workforce training to new and expanding companies. Virginia is also ranked among the country’s top five states for business climate. Last month, Business Facilities recognized InternshipsVA — a statewide initiative Governor Spanberger launched to connect students with paid internships in Virginia — with its 2026 Economic Development Organization (EDO) award.

“The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program continues to distinguish the Commonwealth as a leader in workforce development and innovation,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “By investing in Virginia’s workforce, we are creating new opportunities for Virginians, helping companies thrive, and reinforcing the Commonwealth’s position as one of the best places in the nation to grow a career or build a business. This recognition underscores the lasting impact of this program that elevates workers, supports businesses, and leverages the expertise at Virginia’s top-tier higher education institutions.”

“Companies choose to invest where they know they can find and develop exceptional talent, and Virginia continues to lead by example,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program has become a powerful economic development tool, helping employers build skilled teams while creating meaningful career opportunities for Virginians across the Commonwealth. I congratulate the Talent Accelerator team for this recognition of their hard work and continued efforts.”

The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is a workforce initiative created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System with funding support from Governor Spanberger’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. The program accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

Since launching in 2019, the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program has helped support more than 22,000 jobs across Virginia. Governor Spanberger’s commitment to expanding opportunity for the workforce is also reflected in the launch of InternshipsVA in February as one of her first major economic development announcements. InternshipsVA is part of the Spanberger Administration’s larger statewide effort to develop, attract, and retain top talent in Virginia. The program helps Virginia employers create and expand high-quality, paid internships to connect college students with real-world work experience.

“Being recognized as the nation’s top customized workforce training program for the fourth consecutive year reinforces what our company partners already know — the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program delivers results,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “By providing tailored recruitment and training solutions that align with each company’s unique workforce needs, we help businesses launch, expand, and thrive in Virginia. This recognition belongs to the exceptional Talent Accelerator team, whose commitment to innovation and excellence continues to distinguish the Commonwealth as a top state for talent and a national leader in workforce development.”

In their entirety, the rankings in the 2026 Annual Rankings Report provide a broad view of the corporate relocation and expansion landscape across more than 60 categories.

“In our 2026 Annual State Rankings, Business Facilities is pleased to recognize the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program as a leader in workforce recruitment and training,” said Business Facilities Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove. “The program’s balance of traditional recruitment and training strategies with the use of technology for a customized approach is significant in supporting the businesses that utilize this resource. The ability to provide higher-level organizational development is also a highlight of the Virginia program.”

More information on the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is available here.