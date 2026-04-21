Governor Spanberger Announces Virginia Tech Board Appointees

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced appointees for the Board of Visitors of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. These appointments will begin on July 1, 2026. The Governor is making her selections well in advance of July 1 because Rector John Rocovich has committed to placing her appointees on the university’s presidential search committee.

“These distinguished alumni of Virginia Tech will bring a wide variety of skillsets and experiences to the Board. I appreciate their deep commitment to the university and our Commonwealth, and I am grateful for their willingness to serve. I look forward to having these highly qualified leaders included on the search committee as Virginia Tech works to identify a successor to President Sands,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Finding, vetting, and selecting a new university president is the most consequential of a Board’s responsibilities. These searches must be wide-reaching, thorough, and transparent to maintain public trust throughout the process of identifying candidates for this critical position. I know that these appointees will be integral to fulfilling that duty.”

Board of Visitors of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Sharon Brickhouse Martin of Arlington, Vice President of Health Services Integration at VHC Health

Christopher Ramos of Falls Church, Senior Account Manager, Microsoft

Jane Cady Rathbone of Virginia Beach, Principal & CEO Emeritus, Hanbury Architects