Governor Spanberger Establishes Virginia Wood Council to Boost Forestry

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger on Friday during an industry roundtable at the East Coast Sawmill, Logging & Pallet Equipment Exposition (EXPO Richmond) in Doswell signed an executive directive creating the Virginia Wood Council — a new advisory body focused on growing Virginia’s forestry industry, supporting loggers, and making sure Virginia’s forests remain strong into the future. The Council will also help the industry contend with the challenges created by federal tariffs and support business expansion into new markets.

“Forestry serves as the backbone of local economies across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “We need to do more to support the hardworking men and women who power this critical industry — particularly in the midst of the uncertainty created by the President’s reckless tariffs. That’s why I am creating the Virginia Wood Council to drive economic growth, help businesses access new markets for Virginia-made wood products, and keep our forests and wood-based businesses strong for generations to come. I look forward to appointing highly qualified experts from across Virginia to serve on this Council.”

Virginia has approximately 16 million acres of forestland, and the Commonwealth’s forests are major economic drivers. Forestry is Virginia’s number three private industry — currently generating more than 108,000 jobs and contributing $21 billion annually to Virginia’s economy. As much as 25 percent of revenue received from forest product sales is returned to the localities where the forests are located.

Click here to read the full text of Governor Spanberger’s Executive Directive 2.