Governor Spanberger Hosts First Juneteenth Celebration for Employees

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger yesterday hosted Virginia’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration for state employees, entitled Commemorating Juneteenth: Remembering the Past, Honoring the Present, Looking Ahead to the Future.

At the first event of its kind hosted by a Governor of Virginia, Governor Spanberger brought together artisans, small business owners, community leaders, historians, and educators from across the Commonwealth to celebrate Juneteenth, also known as “Freedom Day.”

Governor Spanberger delivered remarks celebrating Juneteenth, reflecting on Virginia’s and our nation’s history, and recognizing the leaders who continue to share the stories of Black Virginians. The event concluded with a moderated discussion exploring the importance of Juneteenth, particularly as the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of our Declaration of Independence.

“I am so proud to be the first Governor to host a celebration like this for our hardworking state employees,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Juneteenth is a reminder that freedom in all its forms must be more than just ‘declared.’ It must be acted upon, enforced, protected, and remembered on days like today.”

Governor Spanberger continued, “The Declaration of Independence was written in Virginia, in large part by Virginians. But we also know that the actions of those men did not live up to the brilliant and inspiring ideals they wrote. The choice is on all of us to give life to these words in our founding documents. Today, we gather together to mark this day for the very first time in this official capacity and ask — honestly and openly — what it means to honor those who came before us.”

Governor Spanberger was joined at the Juneteenth celebration by Secretary of Administration Traci J. Deshazor and Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Sesha Joi Moon.

“For Virginians, the significance of Juneteenth carries a particularly profound meaning,” said Secretary Traci J. Deshazor. “The story of Black Americans in this nation began here in Virginia in 1619. The first recorded African arrived at Old Point Comfort, present-day Fort Monroe.”

Secretary Deshazor continued, “Juneteenth is more than a commemoration of a historical event. It is an opportunity to honor those who persevered when freedom was denied, to recognize the generation who worked to expand the promise of liberty, and to recommit ourselves to the ideals of equality, opportunity, and justice that continue to guide our Commonwealth.”

“This is an especially historic Juneteenth, because there is so much Black history in the making across the Commonwealth,” said Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Sesha Joi Moon. “We have the largest Virginia Legislative Black Caucus since Reconstruction, and a record six Black cabinet members.”

Dr. Moon continued, “I’m reminded of a quote by the godmother of Juneteenth, Opal Lee. She said, ‘Juneteenth means freedom for so many people, for so many reasons. I try to get people to understand it’s not a Texas thing, it’s not a Black thing — it’s a freedom thing for everybody. I’m hoping eventually we will celebrate the 19th of June to the 4th of July — that would be celebrating freedom.’”