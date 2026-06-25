Governor Spanberger Invites Travelers to Experience Virginia Through VA259

Commonwealth Agencies Coordinate Visitor Access & Travel Resources to Help More People Experience Virginia 250 Commemorative Events in the Places Where Our Nation’s Story Began

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced a coordinated statewide initiative to help Virginians and visitors experience Virginia’s American Revolution 250 (VA250) commemorations, ensuring that every visitor — regardless of where they are traveling from or how they are getting here — can access the historic sites, cultural experiences, and community celebrations taking place across the Commonwealth this year.

With signature events unfolding from coast to cliff, Virginia state agencies are working together to reduce travel barriers, expand transportation options, and provide the planning resources visitors need to make the most of America’s semiquincentennial in the places where the nation’s founding story began.

The initiative brings together the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA), Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), Department of Aviation (DOAV), Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office (HSO), Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), and VA250 Commission, coordinating rail, road, air, and transit access alongside tourism planning resources to support visitors from across Virginia, the nation, and the world.

“The 250th anniversary of American independence is a milestone that belongs to everyone — and in Virginia, it is also something deeply personal. This is where American democracy was born, and where we continue to work to live up to our founding ideals still today,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “As communities across the Commonwealth welcome travelers for VA250 signature events, our goal is to ensure that getting to these historic sites is as meaningful as the celebrations themselves — and that every Virginian and every visitor has the opportunity to connect with the American story, and to reflect on the responsibility we share to carry it forward.”

“America was made in Virginia,” said VA250 National Honorary Chair Carly Fiorina. “From our historic towns and sacred places came the ideas, debates, conflicts, and compromises that shaped a nation. As we commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, we have an opportunity to invite people from across the Commonwealth and across the country to encounter that history fully and honestly — not as something distant or abstract, but as something that still calls each of us to citizenship, service, and renewal. This partnership with the Secretary of Transportation will help ensure that more people can find and experience the places where America was made, and where the work of forming a more perfect union continues.”

Through this coordinated effort, Virginians and visitors traveling to VA250 commemorations will have access to a range of transportation options designed to improve connectivity and reduce travel barriers. Passenger rail service, intercity bus connections, local transit systems, aviation gateways, roadway information tools, and public safety initiatives will help travelers reach destinations in every corner of the Commonwealth and navigate between events more efficiently.

“The 250th anniversary is a milestone for America’s history and infrastructure has played a major role in that history,” said Secretary of Transportation Nick Donohue. “By aligning our state agencies, we are helping ensure that every Virginian and visitor — from our rural communities to our bustling urban centers — has a reliable, stress-free path to celebrate the founding of our nation. We are opening the doors to the Commonwealth by air, land, and rail.”

“Virginia’s tourism industry helps bring our history to life and creates meaningful connections between visitors and communities across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “As Virginia welcomes travelers for VA250 commemorations and experiences, we are creating opportunities for people to explore the places where America’s story unfolded while supporting local economies and showcasing the full breadth of what Virginia has to offer.”

Beyond improving access to commemorative events and historic destinations, VA250 efforts are creating additional ways to connect with the Commonwealth’s history. Through initiatives such as the VA250 Mobile Museum Experience — a hands-on, immersive museum traveling to schools, museums, fairs, and community events statewide — guests can experience Virginia stories that shaped our nation in communities large and small.

“VA250 presents an opportunity to engage Virginians and visitors alike in learning more about the people, events, and ideas that shaped our Commonwealth and our country,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Jeffery Smith. “Through educational experiences and community engagement across Virginia, we are helping ensure this commemoration invites reflection, inspires curiosity, and encourages participation across generations.”

The unified transportation strategy for VA250 signature events leverages the unique strengths of each agency to maximize capacity and minimize congestion:

Amtrak Virginia, managed by VPRA, serves as the backbone for travel between VA250 signature event hubs. Visitors can take advantage of the Virginia Anytime Fare, saving 15 percent on train travel within Virginia and DC. The Amtrak Virginia Northeast Regional route provides direct access to Alexandria, Charlottesville, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, and Williamsburg.

The Virginia Breeze intercity bus service gives travelers flexible, stress-free options across the Commonwealth. When booking a Virginia Breeze trip, riders can use code VA50 for 50 percent off one-way tickets on trips booked by July 1st for travel between July 2nd and 5th.

The ConnectingVA trip-planning app helps travelers lay out their routes from long-distance connections to last-mile links between train stations, park-and-rides, and event destinations. People with disabilities and individuals over 65 years of age can use ConnectingVA to explore and access paratransit options.

Key cities and transit partners include:

Alexandria : Alexandria DASH, Virginia Railway Express, WMATA

: Alexandria DASH, Virginia Railway Express, WMATA Charlottesville : Charlottesville Area Transit

: Charlottesville Area Transit Norfolk, Hampton, and Newport News : Hampton Roads Transit, the Virginia Breeze

: Hampton Roads Transit, the Virginia Breeze Richmond : Greater Richmond Transit Company, the Virginia Breeze

: Greater Richmond Transit Company, the Virginia Breeze Shenandoah Valley : CSPDC, Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation, the Virginia Breeze

: CSPDC, Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation, the Virginia Breeze Williamsburg: Williamsburg Area Transit Authority, the Virginia Breeze

For travelers arriving from greater distances, Virginia’s 65 public-use airports serve as front doors to the Commonwealth. Major hubs — Washington Dulles (IAD), Reagan National (DCA), Richmond International (RIC), and Norfolk International (ORF) — offer direct access to signature event corridors. Regional and general aviation airports provide private and charter travelers with routes closer to rural historic sites, including destinations in the Shenandoah Valley and Southwest Virginia.

With increased summer travel volume expected across the Commonwealth, the DMV Highway Safety Office urges all motorists to buckle up, follow posted speed limits, and drive sober as they navigate Virginia’s roads for the historic VA250 celebrations.