Governor Spanberger Issues Proclamation Honoring Tuskegee Airmen Day

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today issued a proclamation recognizing March 26, 2026 as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day to honor the accomplishments, service, and lasting impact of the more than 16,000 brave men and women of the Tuskegee Airmen.

“Today, we honor the service, sacrifice, and valor of the Tuskegee Airmen — the first African American military aviators in the United States. During World War II, the men and women of the Tuskegee Airmen flew and supported more than 15,000 missions over North Africa and Europe, accomplishing extraordinary achievements as America turned the tide of the war.

“Through their determination, Tuskegee Airmen paved a path for the desegregation of the U.S. military and helped guarantee that all Americans who answer the call receive the same dignity and respect. From pilots, navigators, maintenance crews, and beyond, hundreds of these servicemembers and their families had roots in Virginia.

“I join our entire Commonwealth in celebrating the achievements of these incredible leaders. We honor their service to our nation not just today, but every day.

View the full text of proclamation here.