Governor Spanberger Issues Statement on Old Dominion University

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement about the on-campus shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

“I am monitoring the ongoing investigation following the shooting at Old Dominion University.

“Virginia State Police is on the scene and providing full support to local and federal officials. Members of my Administration are also on the scene and in close coordination with our partners amid the investigation. Thank you to the first responders, the Norfolk Police Department, the Old Dominion University Police Department, and the agencies who responded quickly on the scene.

“I have also spoken with President Hemphill to ensure he and ODU are getting everything they need and to express my deepest condolences to the university community. Adam and I are praying for the victims, their families, and every Virginian who has been touched by this terrifying shooting. I encourage community members to continue following guidance from the university and local emergency officials.”