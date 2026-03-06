Governor Spanberger Launches Commonwealth Schools Listening Tour

Tour Includes 10+ Listening Sessions to Hear Directly from Virginia Students, Parents, & Teachers

Spanberger: “Every Virginia Parent Deserves to Know Their Kids Are Receiving a High-Quality Education That Sets Them Up for Success”

HAMPTON, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today kicked off her Administration’s “Commonwealth Listening Tour” in Hampton with a roundtable discussion focused on strengthening Virginia’s public schools, setting Virginia students up for success, and supporting Virginia teachers who help kids reach their full potential. At Bethel High School, Governor Spanberger visited classrooms and heard directly from local school leaders, parents, educators, and students about how her administration can strengthen Virginia’s public schools.

“Every Virginia parent deserves to know their kids are receiving a high-quality education that sets them up for success — and every Virginia teacher should have the resources and support they need to make sure students can reach their full potential,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Today, we’re kicking off our Commonwealth Listening Tour by hearing directly from students, parents, and educators. These conversations, roundtables, and school visits will guide our work over the next four years as we focus on strengthening all of Virginia’s public schools.”

On her first day in office, Governor Spanberger signed an executive order focused on making Virginia’s public schools the best in the nation. As part of that executive order, the Governor directed the Secretary of Education and Superintendent of Public Instruction to host this Commonwealth-wide listening tour to hear directly from Virginia teachers, parents, school leaders, and students.

“I’m thrilled to start this journey in Hampton and eager to get on the road to other parts of the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Education Jeffery O. Smith. “We encourage all Virginians to join us and share their feedback. We want to hear what successes we can replicate and what challenges we must address to shape a future of public education that serves all students.”

“Our shared vision for strengthening our public education is made stronger by the input of others,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jenna Conway. “I’m excited to see what these experiences and ideas can do for Virginia’s educators, families and learners, from our infants and toddlers to our high students and adult learners.”

Later Wednesday evening, Secretary of Education Jeffery O. Smith and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jenna Conway will also host a public listening session at Kecoughtan High School to hear from additional parents and community members.

Additional public input sessions as part of the Commonwealth Listening Tour are confirmed for Gloucester at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, March 9 at Gloucester High School and Cumberland at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 12 at Cumberland Middle School. Five additional dates and locations around the Commonwealth are in development and will be posted on the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE)’s website.

In addition to eight in-person sessions and multiple virtual sessions, VDOE offers an online survey that Virginians can fill out to submit feedback. The survey will close on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Virginians who are interested in attending the Commonwealth Listening Tour are encouraged to sign up in advance using the Listening Session Registration Form.