Governor Spanberger Launches Statewide Tour on Economic Development

Tour Will Focus on Strengthening Virginia’s Economy, Supporting Small Businesses, & Creating Good-Paying Jobs

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced the launch of a statewide tour focused on developing a comprehensive economic development policy to guide her Administration’s work to deliver results for business, workers, and communities. This roadmap will be focused on growing Virginia’s economy, creating economic opportunity for all Virginians, and making clear to companies across the nation why Virginia is the best place to start or expand their operations.

Over the coming months, the Governor and members of her Cabinet will host events to hear directly from business leaders, industry experts, and education partners across communities about the concrete steps Virginia can take to accelerate economic development. The Governor’s Administration has so far held two sessions in Harrisonburg and Fairfax.

Governor Spanberger signed an executive order establishing a Cabinet-level Steering Committee — chaired by Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery — to spearhead the effort and build upon Virginia’s competitive advantage.

“From day one, my focus has been building an economy that works for every Virginian and delivers real results for families, businesses, and communities,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “This tour is about bringing people together to shape a clear, forward-looking plan — one that builds on our strengths, responds to change, and positions Virginia’s economy to lead in the years ahead. By investing in what works and addressing the challenges we face, this plan will lay the groundwork for sustained growth, strong business confidence, and shared prosperity.”

“The Governor’s vision for economic development is anchored in action — supercharging, growing, and leading — to deliver lasting impact for economic opportunity for all Virginians. Our inherently collaborative cross-secretariat, cross-agency work will drive the development of this important economic development policy,” said Secretary Carrie Chenery. “We are committed to engaging broadly, listening carefully, and building a strategy grounded in the experience of the people doing this work every day across Virginia. At the same time, we recognize an opportunity to increase speed to market and continually evaluate our competitiveness.”

The statewide tour will be supported by the Governor’s full Cabinet, reflecting cross-secretariat, cross-agency coordination focused on key economic growth drivers to tackle affordability, energy, and housing issues across the Commonwealth that affect the success and growth of every economic sector and industry.

The sessions are guided by three core areas of focus outlined in the executive order.

Supercharging Virginia’s Business Growth: Build on Virginia’s competitive foundation and strategic assets to position the Commonwealth as the nation’s premier business destination.

Growing an Economy that Delivers for Every Virginian: Ensure that economic growth translates into opportunity for all Virginians—lowering costs, improving access to affordable housing and childcare, expanding career pathways, and ensuring every region of Virginia wins.

Leading the Way in a Changing Economy: Position the Commonwealth at the forefront of emerging industries, workforce transformation, and infrastructure modernization to lead in a rapidly changing global economy.

Click here to read Executive Order 15.