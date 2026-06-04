Governor Spanberger Marks Hurricane Season, Urges Virginians Prepare

The Governor Convened Emergency Management & Public Safety Leaders to Strengthen Interagency Coordination & Statewide Emergency Response

CHESTERFIELD, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today urged all Virginians to take steps now to prepare their homes, businesses, and communities for potential severe weather this summer and fall following the official June 1 start of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season in Virginia.

“As Atlantic hurricane season begins, I urge every Virginian to take the time now to review their emergency plans and make sure their families are fully prepared for the months ahead,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Whether you live in Hampton Roads, Southwest Virginia, or anywhere in between, severe weather can impact every community across our Commonwealth. By taking steps to prepare now, we can save lives, protect property, and lessen the damage to local communities when storms threaten Virginia.”

Spanberger continued, “We know storms that start in the Atlantic or Gulf can come north and cause severe damage to Virginia, and we saw this with the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. We are working together to strengthen collaboration across state agencies, but our first responders, community organizations, and individual Virginians are equally as important to an effective disaster response.”

At the Virginia Emergency Operations Center, Governor Spanberger convened Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) personnel, public safety leaders, and senior administration officials for a tabletop exercise to strengthen interagency coordination and statewide preparedness. Additionally, the Governor highlighted the ongoing training and collaboration by government agencies, first responders, community organizations, and private sector partners ahead of hurricane season.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, with the greatest risk for Virginia typically occurring from late summer into early fall. Tropical systems can bring damaging winds, flooding rains, tornadoes, storm surge along the coast, and prolonged power outages far inland. Emergency officials stress that preparation before a storm develops is the most effective way to stay safe.

“Preparedness starts long before a storm appears on the forecast map,” said Lauren Opett, Acting State Coordinator of Emergency Management. “The best time to gather supplies, review evacuation plans, and discuss emergency procedures with your household is now. Small steps taken today can make a tremendous difference when severe weather impacts Virginia. Our team at VDEM stands ready to support communities across the Commonwealth throughout hurricane season.”

Virginians should take the following steps to prepare for hurricane season and keep their families safe:

Build or refresh an emergency kit with enough food, water, medications, batteries, flashlights, and essential supplies to last at least three days. Learn more about building an emergency supply kit.

with enough food, water, medications, batteries, flashlights, and essential supplies to last at least three days. Learn more about building an emergency supply kit. Know your evacuation zone and evacuation routes, especially for residents in coastal and low-lying flood-prone areas. Review Virginia’s evacuation zones at KnowYourZoneVA.org.

and evacuation routes, especially for residents in coastal and low-lying flood-prone areas. Review Virginia’s evacuation zones at KnowYourZoneVA.org. Review your family emergency plan , including how family members will communicate if separated. Learn more about the Federal Emergency Management Agency guidance on family communications plans.

, including how family members will communicate if separated. Learn more about the Federal Emergency Management Agency guidance on family communications plans. Sign up for local emergency alerts and monitor trusted weather information throughout the season.

and monitor trusted weather information throughout the season. Prepare important documents by storing insurance records, identification, and medical information in a waterproof container or secure digital location.

by storing insurance records, identification, and medical information in a waterproof container or secure digital location. Check generators and backup power sources safely before they are needed.

safely before they are needed. Make a plan for pets, including food, medications, and transportation.

Virginians are encouraged to stay informed through local emergency management offices, the National Weather Service, and VDEM’s official communication channels.