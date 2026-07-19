Governor Spanberger Meets Health Leaders Against Federal Healthcare

Governor Spanberger: “We Will Do Everything in Our Power to Protect Virginians’ Access to Care”

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today hosted a roundtable discussion with community-based organizations and philanthropies to discuss the devastating cuts imposed by H.R.1 — President Donald Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” — ways they can partner to address gaps left by the loss of federal funding, and the steps her Administration is taking to protect Virginians’ access to healthcare and food assistance.

The event follows Governor Spanberger’s roundtable last week to hear from key stakeholders representing health plans, hospitals, and providers about the impacts the cuts will have on their ability to care for patients. In response to these cuts, Governor Spanberger has directed Secretary of Health and Human Resources Marvin Figueroa and agencies across state government to assess all impacts on the Commonwealth’s healthcare system and work to connect Virginians with additional coverage options.

“My administration is committed to doing everything in our power to mitigate the impacts of H.R.1 and keep as many Virginians covered and supported as possible,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “The Commonwealth has always met challenges through partnership and collaboration — and today is no different. We will continue to work with healthcare professionals, providers, and patients to confront these devastating cuts head-on and shield Virginians from the worst impacts.”

“The federal law known as H.R.1 will change Medicaid, SNAP, how healthcare providers are paid, and how many Virginians receive the care they need,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Marvin Figueroa. “Our job is to carry out these changes in the best way possible by helping eligible Virginians keep their coverage and benefits, ensuring our systems work better, and connecting people to opportunities. Government cannot do this alone. We are grateful to everyone who joined today’s conversation for their partnership and commitment moving forward.”

President Trump’s tax law is projected to threaten healthcare access for more than 550,000 Virginians receiving coverage through Medicaid. H.R.1 cuts the Medicaid program by a trillion dollars over the next 10 years nationwide, with an estimated $1.8 to $2.6 billion per year in lost federal funds in Virginia alone beginning in 2028. Additionally, H.R.1 cuts $187 billion for federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) assistance over the next decade. These are the largest cuts in these programs’ history.

Governor Spanberger has launched a series of roundtables and listening sessions to hear directly from Virginia patients, providers, and healthcare leaders affected by these federal cuts. Additionally, Virginia’s biennium 2026-2028 budget includes $1 billion in investments to contend with the worst of the impacts — including $350 million to establish a Medicaid Reserve Fund to help Virginia prepare for potential federal Medicaid cuts and protect access to care for the hundreds of thousands of Virginians who rely on the program. The budget also includes $150 million to create a new premium assistance program to support Virginians losing access to affordable healthcare coverage through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace.

Virginians concerned that their Medicaid coverage or SNAP benefits could be affected by H.R.1 should visit the Department of Medical Assistance Services website for more information on the law’s changes to Medicaid coverage, or the Department of Social Services website for more information on the law’s changes to SNAP benefits.