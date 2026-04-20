Governor Spanberger Reopens Virginia Farm Recovery Grant Program

Application Training and Informational Session Set for May 1 in Abingdon

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced that the Virginia Farm Recovery Block Grant Program will reopen to ensure producers and timber owners whose operations were impacted by Hurricane Helene, and who did not apply for assistance during the initial application period, have an opportunity to apply for disaster assistance. The program provides direct financial assistance to eligible applicants who sustained damage to farm infrastructure, timber, or certain commodity loss across the 27 localities designated as federal disaster areas.

The Virginia Farm Recovery Block Grant Program application portal will reopen on April 27, 2026, at 9 a.m., and close on July 1, 2026, at 5 p.m. Farmers and timber owners with verifiable agricultural or forest losses are encouraged to learn more at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/about-farm-recovery-block-grant.shtml.

“Helene caused widespread devastation in Southwest and Southside, resulting in millions of dollars in damage to property. Many farmers and forest landowners impacted by the storm continue to rebuild, nearly two years after the flood waters receded,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Restoring the viability of affected farms and timber operations is paramount to these regions and to the state’s economic success. That’s why we are reopening the Virginia Farm Recovery Block Grant Program application portal for farmers and timber owners who did not apply during the initial period. I encourage any producer in the affected area who has eligible damage or loss to take advantage of this opportunity.”

“Agriculture and forestry are major economic drivers for the Virginia communities impacted by Helene,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Katie Frazier. “The Virginia Farm Recovery Block grant provides direct funding for losses not covered by other federal disaster assistance programs. Reopening the Virginia Farm Recovery Block Grant is vital to the rebuilding process by ensuring all eligible producers have ample opportunity to apply for this valuable assistance.”

The Virginia Farm Recovery Block Grant Program is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), in coordination with the Virginia Department of Forestry and Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE). To aid producers in the application process, VDACS will hold an in-person training session at 10 a.m. on May 1, 2026, at the address below:

Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Room 240

One Partnership Circle

Abingdon, Virginia 24210

Anyone not able to attend this in-person training may participate virtually by registering at https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/a7b5dd0b-3aab-48d2-8c0e-be8cc3d88f2b@620ae5a9-4ec1-4fa0-8641-5d9f386c7309.

Throughout the application period, VDACS staff and VCE agents will be available via telephone, email, or in person to aid applicants in navigating the online application portal. Producers who have limited or no computer access should contact their local Virginia Cooperative Extension office for assistance in identifying available options. A directory of VCE offices for each locality is available at https://ext.vt.edu/offices.html.

Producers are encouraged to begin the application process by creating an online account at https://vdacs.webgrantscloud.com/index.do. Following registration approval and beginning on April 27, applicants will then be asked to submit a variety of identifying information and documentation to substantiate their eligible losses. Any producer that applied for program benefits during the initial enrollment period, regardless of payment eligibility, will not be allowed to reapply during the subsequent round.

Applications for the Virginia Farm Recovery Block Grant may be submitted for timber losses; damage to certain farm infrastructure to include farm buildings, roads, and bridges used to access crop or livestock production areas; aquaculture; market loss; perennial crop loss; and plasticulture losses. To receive program funding, producers who apply for certain losses must agree to acquire and maintain USDA Risk Management coverage for a period of two crop years. These losses include market loss, future economic loss, plasticulture, and aquaculture claims.

For program details, eligibility criteria, required documentation, or general questions, please visit www.vdacs.virginia.gov/about-farm-recovery-block-grant.shtml, or call (833) 469-5037 or email DisasterRecoveryGrants@vdacs.virginia.gov.