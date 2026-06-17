Governor Spanberger Signs Bill Expanding Internship Oportunities

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger yesterday signed bipartisan legislation creating Virginia’s first State Internship Coordinator — a new role within her Administration focused on strengthening state internship programs and expanding internship opportunities in government agencies to more Virginia students in every corner of the Commonwealth.

In Richmond, the Governor was joined by student interns from across state agencies and the 2026 Governor’s Fellows to sign Senate Bill 286 and House Bill 54 — patroned by Senator Lashrecse Aird and Delegate Rip Sullivan — and highlight her continued focus on making sure every Virginian entering the workforce has the opportunity to find a stable, successful career.

“This is a great example of what the Commonwealth can do to provide real-world opportunities for young, talented people entering the workforce,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Virginia is the top state for talent in America and one of the most powerful tools we have is making sure talented students stay and grow right here in Virginia. Today, I’m excited to create a new position within my administration focused on achieving that goal and creating more chances for students to succeed.”

Governor Spanberger continued, “When a student interns with a state agency, learns how our government works, builds relationships, and discovers a career path, they are far more likely to stay. That’s good for our student and good for the Commonwealth — and I will continue to work with the General Assembly to offer more Virginians that same opportunity.”

The new law builds on Governor Spanberger’s work to make sure students and recent graduates have the real-world experience they need to succeed in the workforce. A poll released by the Virginia Business Higher Education Council last year shows that more than 90 percent of Virginians support investing in internships.

Last week, Governor Spanberger celebrated InternshipsVA — her statewide initiative to connect students with paid internships and strengthen Virginia’s workforce — winning a national Business Facilities 2026 Economic Development Organization (EDO) award. Governor Spanberger launched InternshipsVA in February as one of her first major economic development announcements.

“My own journey in public service began with an internship in state government, and I know firsthand how transformative these opportunities can be for young people considering careers in public service,” said Senator Lashrecse Aird. “Public service should be accessible to talented people from every corner of Virginia. This legislation creates a more intentional pathway for students and young professionals to gain meaningful experience in state government, develop professional skills, and see themselves in careers serving the Commonwealth. At a time when Virginia’s public workforce is aging and many experienced employees are nearing retirement, we must invest in recruiting and developing the next generation of public servants. By strengthening and coordinating internship opportunities across state government, we can build a workforce that better reflects the communities it serves and ensure Virginia remains prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

“Internships are an essential opportunity to provide young people on-the-job experience and employers access to the workforce of the future,” said Delegate Rip Sullivan. “As one of the largest employers in Virginia, it is imperative that the Virginia state government lead by example by expanding quality internships and attracting talent to support its vital mission. This legislation builds on the success of our agencies by coordinating internship efforts across government and supporting growth of these opportunities for the benefit of those interested in working in state government, our higher education institutions, and our state agencies.”

“Virginia21 is grateful to see this bill signed into law because it will make state government internships more visible, accessible, and attainable for students across the Commonwealth,” said Kate Slayton, Executive Director of Virginia21. “By creating a State Government Internship Coordinator, Virginia is making it easier for young people to discover meaningful opportunities to serve, learn, and see themselves building careers in public service.”

“Virginia’s nonprofit private colleges applaud the passage and signing of HB54 and SB286, creating a State Government Internship Coordinator,” said Christopher Peace, President, Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia. “We are especially grateful to Delegate Rip Sullivan and Senator Lashrecse Aird for their leadership on this important legislation, and to Governor Spanberger for her endorsement and signature. Internships are a critical bridge between a student’s education and a meaningful career. National data show that internships increasingly lead to full-time employment, with employers converting more than 63 percent of 2024–25 interns into employees. By strengthening the pipeline between students and public service careers, Virginia is taking the lead in connecting talented graduates with meaningful opportunities to remain in state.”

“The Virginia Governmental Employees Association is grateful for the Governor and General Assembly’s support for the Commonwealth’s employees,” said Marshall Terry, Executive Director of the Virginia Governmental Employees Association. “The creation of a State Government Internship Coordinator position serves to bolster the state workforce while introducing young professionals to the valuable opportunities in public service within the Commonwealth — a meaningful step toward supporting both our robust workforce and our next generation of leaders.”