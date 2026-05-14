Governor Spanberger Signs Bipartisan Bills Lowering Virginia Energy Costs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger yesterday signed a package of bipartisan legislation focused on addressing high energy costs for families, increasing energy generation in Virginia, and putting the Commonwealth on the path to greater energy independence.

In Charlottesville, Governor Spanberger joined bill patrons — Majority Leader Scott Surovell, Senator Creigh Deeds, and Delegate Paul Krizek — state and local leaders, and families to sign bipartisan bills encouraging greater investment in nuclear and fusion energy and streamlining permitting so homeowners can save money when installing rooftop solar panels. The Governor also signed legislation to permit balcony solar — part of her joint Affordable Virginia Agenda with General Assembly leaders, giving renters and condo owners a simple, affordable way to generate their own electricity.

“Virginians know energy costs have been skyrocketing in recent months. But even before the Trump Administration’s reckless war in Iran disrupted global markets, the truth is that monthly bills have been hard to manage for a long time,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “The legislation we’re signing today represents solutions we can provide at the state level to make a tangible difference.”

Spanberger continued, “By diversifying our energy usage, we can make sure that Virginia families are less exposed to volatility. That is what energy independence means in practice, and that is exactly what we are building toward. These bills will mean real money in people’s pockets. They are long-term investments to lower costs for Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

“These are true energy affordability bills. These are what voters are asking for and allows us to not only address high costs but also expand generation opportunities at a time where we know there is pressure on our grid,” said Majority Leader Scott Surovell. “Solar is the fastest energy source to deploy, and I am excited to be here with the Governor and my colleagues in the General Assembly to celebrate these new laws.”

Governor Spanberger signed the following bipartisan bills to address high energy costs for families and increase energy generation in the Commonwealth:

SB382 (Senator Scott Surovell) — Streamlining permitting for rooftop solar to save Virginians money. Passed with bipartisan support .

— Streamlining permitting for rooftop solar to save Virginians money. . HB395 (Delegate Paul Krizek), SB250 (Senator Scott Surovell) — Facilitate the adoption of portable small solar systems to lower energy costs. Passed with bipartisan support .

SB250 — Facilitate the adoption of portable small solar systems to lower energy costs. . SB598 (Senator Creigh Deeds) — Encourages greater investment in next-generation energy technology by allowing largest energy customers to count nuclear and fusion towards clean energy goals. Passed with bipartisan support .

— Encourages greater investment in next-generation energy technology by allowing largest energy customers to count nuclear and fusion towards clean energy goals. . SB254 and SB255 (Senator Scott Surovell) — Expanding shared solar programs. Passed with bipartisan support.

BACKGROUND

Since taking office in January, Governor Spanberger has remained laser-focused on building a stronger, safer, and more affordable Virginia.

In April, the Governor signed an executive order creating Virginia’s first Chief Energy Officer — a cabinet-level position focused on addressing rising energy costs for families and meeting the Commonwealth’s long-term energy needs. Governor Spanberger has also signed dozens of bipartisan bills focused on making healthcare, housing, and energy more affordable, accessible, and reliable for Virginians.