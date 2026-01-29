Governor Spanberger Statement Honors Victims Lost in DCA Collision

RICHMOND, Va — Governor Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement marking the one-year anniversary of the deadly mid-air collision between American Eagle Flight 5342 and Black Hawk PAT (Priority Air Transport) 25 near Washington National Airport.

“Our hearts remain with the families, friends, and loved ones of the 67 people lost one year ago today. Last night, I was grateful for the opportunity to honor the lives of those lost, mourn with their loved ones, and recognize the unsung heroes who answered the call that day. Today, I join our entire Commonwealth in thanking the first responders who rushed to the scene and those who continue to support and comfort victims’ families in their unimaginable grief.

“Congress and the Federal Aviation Administration must act decisively to make sure this kind of preventable tragedy never happens again. I appreciate the National Transportation Safety Board for their work and their decisive report, and I’m grateful to Virginia’s congressional delegation — particularly Representative Don Beyer and Senators Warner and Kaine — for their leadership in demanding accountability from the Federal Aviation Administration and their continued efforts to make Virginia’s and our nation’s airspace safer.”