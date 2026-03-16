Governor Spanberger Statement on Affordable Virginia Agenda Passage

Spanberger: “I am Reviewing the Legislation on My Desk as We Continue to Focus on Lowering Costs for Families”

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Abigail Spanberger tonight released the following statement on the adjournment of the 2026 General Assembly legislative session — and reaffirmed her focus on lowering costs for Virginia families.

“I’m tremendously grateful to legislators for their work this session to address the challenges facing Virginia families, Virginia businesses, and Virginia schools. The General Assembly has passed a slate of legislation squarely focused on making life less expensive for Virginians. I’m particularly proud to see lawmakers pass our entire Affordable Virginia Agenda to drive down housing, healthcare, and energy costs for Virginians across our Commonwealth. High costs are top of mind in every community — and our agenda directly responds to those concerns.

“I am reviewing the legislation on my desk as we continue to focus on lowering costs for families, growing Virginia’s economy, and making sure every Virginia student is set up for success. I remain in close contact with leaders in the General Assembly, and I look forward to calling lawmakers back to Richmond on April 23 to pass a budget that delivers on the responsible, pragmatic leadership Virginians voted for this past November.”

Governor Spanberger and General Assembly leadership announced the “Affordable Virginia Agenda” in December to lower costs for Virginia families. See below for the full list of agenda legislation that is headed to the Governor’s desk: