Governor Spanberger Statement on Budget Proposal

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement on the budget proposal put forward by the Virginia House of Delegates.

“Today, the House of Delegates put forward a substantive, specific budget proposal to deliver on so many priorities Virginians share. I appreciate Speaker Don Scott, Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, and the members of the House who came to the table in good faith to make it happen. It is a proposal I am proud to support.

“This is a balanced and purposeful budget proposal that will be impactful in investing in our public schools, our infrastructure, our localities, and Virginia’s economic growth. It includes raises for teachers and public employees, funding to address the devastating impacts of the so-called ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ and priorities that will help make Virginia more affordable.

“Further, this proposal creates a clear roadmap for evaluating the impact of the data center industry in Virginia and for reassessing the state’s incentives into the future, with a focus on fairness to ratepayers and the needs of local communities.

“Looking forward, I am confident that the General Assembly will send a budget to my desk that I can review and sign — on time. Because there is no other option.”