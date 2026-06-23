Governor Spanberger Statement on Passage of Virginia’s Budget

RICHMOND, VA — Following the General Assembly’s passage of the Commonwealth’s budget, Governor Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement.

“Today, the General Assembly has moved forward with a budget proposal — and that means we are keeping our government open and delivering for the 8.8 million people who call our Commonwealth home.

“There is a lot to be proud of in this budget. It delivers raises for our teachers and public employees, makes new investments in our schools, includes a RGGI credit for residential customers and small businesses, and takes other tangible steps to make Virginia more affordable — all while protecting families from the devastating cuts in the so-called ‘One Big Beautiful Bill.’

“Importantly, this budget positions the Commonwealth to be a national leader on data centers. For the first time anywhere in America, Virginia will institute a statewide energy consumption tax on data centers — an idea I first proposed this spring — to ensure this industry pays its fair share and does not drive-up costs for Virginia families.

“This is a compromise proposal — one my administration helped craft — and it builds a strong foundation for further discussions about the future of this industry in Virginia on issues like environmental and community impact.

“Failing to pass a budget would have been unprecedented in the history of our Commonwealth — and it was never an option. My focus remains exactly where it has always been: lowering costs for Virginians, delivering for our schools and communities, and supporting the families who count on their government to meet its most basic responsibilities.”