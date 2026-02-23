Governor Spanberger Statement on President Trump’s Tariffs

Spanberger: “The President Should Be Focused on Delivering Real Relief for Families, Farmers, and Business Owners — Not Unleashing Another Trade War”

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement after President Trump announced plans for a new 10 percent global tariff in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, striking down the majority of the Trump Administration’s existing tariffs.

“The Trump Administration’s trade policies are causing financial strain for Virginians across the Commonwealth. Over the past year, the President’s reckless tariffs have raised costs for Virginia families, increased input costs for Virginia’s farmers and producers, and closed entire markets to their products. For small and large businesses alike — particularly those that rely on the Port of Virginia — these policies have created tremendous uncertainty.

“The President should be focused on delivering real relief for families, farmers, and business owners — not unleashing another trade war and threatening a new, massive tax on Virginians. Amid this chaos, I remain laser-focused on driving down costs for Virginia families, supporting the men and women who keep Virginia’s agriculture industry strong, and creating a stable business environment so Virginia companies can hire, expand, and continue to invest in our Commonwealth.”