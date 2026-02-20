Governor Spanberger Statement on the Passing of Delegate Barry Knight

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement on the passing of Delegate Barry Knight.

“For more than two decades, Delegate Barry Knight served Virginia Beach with distinction and quiet resolve at the local and state level. Adam and I are praying for his wife, Paula, and his sons, Hunter, Kyle, and Forest, as they mourn his passing.

“A born and raised Virginian, farmer, and staunch advocate for our Commonwealth’s agribusiness community, Delegate Knight personified what it means to be a citizen legislator. I will order the flag of the United States and the Virginia state flag to be lowered in his honor on the day of his interment.

“We wish his family and friends peace and comfort during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed in the General Assembly.”