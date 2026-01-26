Governor Spanberger Urges Virginians on Carbon Monoxide Safety

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement urging Virginians to protect their families from carbon monoxide exposure by following all Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recommendations as the Commonwealth sees a rise in emergency room visits.

“Healthcare providers statewide — but particularly in Central Virginia — are seeing a significant increase in emergency room visits for hypothermia, cold exposure, and carbon monoxide exposure amid this dangerous winter storm,” said Governor Spanberger. “Carbon monoxide poisoning can be deadly and is caused by improper ventilation of generators or other heating sources as Virginians look to stay warm. Virginians should follow all Virginia Department of Health recommendations to ensure their homes are properly ventilated and their families are protected. Our state agencies are working day and night to respond to this storm, and our priority is keeping Virginians safe.”

Virginians should follow all VDH recommendations to keep their families protected from carbon monoxide exposure:

Use portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet from home, and direct exhaust away from home and other buildings.

Never use a generator inside a home, basement, shed, or garage, even with the door(s) open.

Do not leave space heaters running while sleeping or unattended. Always connect space heaters to a wall outlet and never a power strip.

Ensure working carbon monoxide and smoke alarms on every level of the home and outside sleeping areas.

If your carbon monoxide detector indicates high levels of carbon monoxide, leave the building immediately and call 911.

Click here for a full list of symptoms caused by exposure to carbon monoxide.