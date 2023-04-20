Governor Youngkin Announces $1.5 Million in Grants Through the Port Host Community Revitalization Fund

Funding will support redevelopment projects in port host communities of Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced $1.5 million in Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund awards for the cities of Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth in advance of his international trade mission to Taiwan, Japan and South Korea where he will discuss Virginia’s expansive and growing port capabilities with key industry leaders. The three grants will redevelop a world-class maritime operations and logistics center in Norfolk, a bulkhead replacement project in Portsmouth and the rehabilitation of a waterfront industrial property in Newport News.

“Transforming blighted structures will not only promote job growth, but will serve as a catalyst for new economic opportunities in these port host communities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By investing in these projects through the Port Host Community Revitalization Fund, we are making strides to improve our infrastructure, our economy and the quality of life for Virginians.”

The General Assembly allocated $1.5 million in Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund grants through 2023 for a competitive application round. This funding is only available to Virginia’s five port host communities of the town of Front Royal and the cities of Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Richmond to assist with the removal, renovation or modernization of port-related buildings and facilities in the communities.

“The key to the Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund’s effectiveness is its flexibility,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “It allows us to address a range of needs with blighted structures in the port host communities, each with a unique market-driven purpose and route to revitalization.”

﻿For more information, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/phcrf.

2023 Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund Grants:

Fairwinds Landing | $785,000

City of Norfolk

The city of Norfolk, in partnership with Fairwinds Landing, will demolish over 71,000 square feet of blighted structures and redevelop the site into a world-class maritime operation and logistics center with the capacity to support the offshore wind, defense and transportation industries.

16 Harper Avenue | $415,000

City of Portsmouth

The city of Portsmouth, in partnership with 16 Harper Avenue, will replace the bulkhead at the waterfront industrial property, creating new jobs and preventing further erosion and runoff from further impacting the ecosystem. This project represents phase three of the ongoing site improvement plan, with phase one reaching completion in 2019, and phase two nearing completion this year.

2295 Harbor Road | $300,000

City of Newport News

The city of Newport News, in partnership with 2295 Harbor Road, will redevelop the waterfront property into a full-service restaurant and grill. This project is complementary to previous community revitalization efforts that transformed the area, bringing in new businesses throughout the area.