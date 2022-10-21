Governor Youngkin Announces 2022-2023 Physical Activity Award Program For School Personnel

By: Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Education, today announced the 2022-2023 Governor’s Physical Activity Award Program for School Personnel. The program emphasizes the connection between regular physical activity and its benefits to the overall health and wellness of school personnel.

“By making daily physical activity a priority in their lives, the adults in our schools set an invaluable example for the students they serve. I look forward to celebrating the school personnel across Virginia who invest in their physical and mental health and wellness by engaging in this award program,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The Governor’s Physical Activity Award Program provides a structure and incentives for school employees to plan and carry out a weekly schedule of regular aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities, including walking, dance, cycling, sports and weight lifting.

Participating school employees log their activities over the course of 16 weeks (extensions of up to two weeks are allowed in the event of illness or other unforeseen circumstances). By completing and documenting their activities and challenges, participants qualify for the following awards based on their level of sustained physical activity:

Bronze Award — 150 minutes or more of movement three days a week.

Silver Award — 200 minutes or more of movement four days a week.

Gold Award — 250 minutes or more of movement five days a week.

Platinum Award — 250 minutes of movement five days a week and muscle-strengthening activities at least two days a week.

“VDOE is grateful for Governor Youngkin’s enthusiastic support this annual program to promote fitness and celebrate the efforts of school personnel to increase their daily physical activity and inspire students to do the same,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.

Completed activity logs must be signed by a supervisor and submitted to VDOE by April 20 by email at vdoe.physicalactivity@doe.virginia.gov.