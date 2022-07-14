Governor Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments
By: Governor Youngkin Press
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments. “I am pleased to announce this next roster of leaders,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth is grateful for their dedication to serve. I know that their hard work will help make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family”. ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTSOFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
- Dr. Rosa Atkins, Chief Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion Officer
COMMONWEALTH
- Demetria Garland, Director of Notaries and Authentications
COMMERCE AND TRADE
- Jacob Mitchell, Policy Assistant in the Department of Energy
EDUCATION
- Margaret Hancock, Director of the Commission for the Arts
LABOR
- Jeb Wilkinson, Policy Advisor in the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation
NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES
- Jamie Green, Commissioner of the Virginia Marine Resources Commission
TRANSPORTATION
- Jennifer DeBruhl, Director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation
BOARD APPOINTMENTSCOMMERCE AND TRADECOMMITTEE ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING, VEDP
- Emily Kertz Lampkin of McLean, President, The Lampkin Group
VIRGINIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP AUTHORITY
- Mimi Rainero Coles, of Roanoke, Marketing and Business Development Vice President for Permatile Concrete Products Company
- William H. Hayter of Washington County, Retired President and CEO of The First Bank & Trust Company
- Pace Lochte of Charlottesville, Assistant Vice President for Economic Development, University of Virginia
- William D. Sessoms, Jr. of Virginia Beach, Executive Vice President, TowneBank
VIRGINIA MANUFACTURED HOUSING BOARD
- Carey Lynn Allen of Chesterfield, Field Services Manager, Open Plan Systems
- Daniel J. McCormick of James City County, Chief Neighborhood Development Specialist, City of Hampton
- Rob Rutherford of Nelson County, Manager, Pro Tech Builder.
- Mike Sandkuhler of Catharpin, Vice President of Building Operations, Van Metre Homes
FINANCEBOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY
- David J. Branscome of Woodbridge, Vice President, Julius Branscome Inc.
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCESBOARD OF MEDICINE
- Dr. Peter Apel, MD, PhD of Roanoke, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Carilion Clinic
- Dr. J. Randolph Clements of Roanoke, Podiatrist, Section Chief of Foot and Ankle Surgery and Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Virginia Tech School of Medicine
- Dr. Hazem Elariny of Tyson’s, Virginia, President, Advanced Laparoscopic and General Surgery Associates, PLLC
- Dr. Krishna Prasad Madiraju MD, FAAP, of Ashburn, President, Century Pediatrics Inc.
BOARD OF PHARMACY
- Ling Yuan of Henrico, Pharmacist, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Dr. Wendy Clary Nash of Valentines, Pharmacist, Neil Medical Group
- Kristopher S. Ratliff of Marion, Doctor of Pharmacy
- Mrs. Patricia Lynn Richards-Spruill, RPh of Suffolk, retired pharmacist
- S. Lawrence Kocot of Alexandria
LABOR VIRGINIA BOARD OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
- Cindy Free of Virginia Beach, Industrial Rehab Coordinator, Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists Physical Therapy
- Don Haller of Great Falls
- Francisco Semiao of Fairfax, Director, Regulatory Affairs, MedStar Health
- Cheryl L. Spraberry of Virginia Beach, Vice President, Advanced Integrated Technologies (AIT) & Surge Force
PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITYSECURE AND RESILIENT COMMONWEALTH PANEL
- Daryl Borgquist of Rockingham County, Captain, USNR-Ret, Commonwealth Resident
- Dr. James Alan Calvert of Moneta, Chief of Emergency Operations, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group – Lynchburg, Inc.
- Ted Costin of Nottoway County, Nottoway County Administrator
- Michael Patrick Flynn LCSW of Midlothian
- Tina Mapes of Virginia Beach, Captain, Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office
- Georgie Márquez-André of Portsmouth, Architect, Andre + Marquez Architects, Inc.
- COL (ret.) Jonathan Newmark, MD of Burke, neurologist, Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- Matthew P. Rhames of Culpeper, Emergency Medicine Physician, Adjunct faculty Department of Emergency Medicine Culpeper UVA
- Marci Stone of Bedford, Deputy Chief of Operations, Roanoke Fire-EMS
- Michael Whiteaker of Bristol, Emergency Coordinator, Mount Rogers Health District