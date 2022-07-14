Governor Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

By: Governor Youngkin Press

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments. “I am pleased to announce this next roster of leaders,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth is grateful for their dedication to serve. I know that their hard work will help make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family”. ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTSOFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Dr. Rosa Atkins, Chief Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion Officer

COMMONWEALTH

Demetria Garland, Director of Notaries and Authentications

COMMERCE AND TRADE

Jacob Mitchell, Policy Assistant in the Department of Energy

EDUCATION

Margaret Hancock, Director of the Commission for the Arts

LABOR

Jeb Wilkinson, Policy Advisor in the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

Jamie Green, Commissioner of the Virginia Marine Resources Commission

TRANSPORTATION

Jennifer DeBruhl, Director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation

BOARD APPOINTMENTSCOMMERCE AND TRADECOMMITTEE ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING, VEDP

Emily Kertz Lampkin of McLean, President, The Lampkin Group

VIRGINIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP AUTHORITY

Mimi Rainero Coles, of Roanoke, Marketing and Business Development Vice President for Permatile Concrete Products Company

VIRGINIA MANUFACTURED HOUSING BOARD

Carey Lynn Allen of Chesterfield, Field Services Manager, Open Plan Systems

FINANCEBOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY

David J. Branscome of Woodbridge, Vice President, Julius Branscome Inc.

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCESBOARD OF MEDICINE

Dr. Peter Apel, MD, PhD of Roanoke, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Carilion Clinic

BOARD OF PHARMACY

Ling Yuan of Henrico, Pharmacist, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System

LABOR VIRGINIA BOARD OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

Cindy Free of Virginia Beach, Industrial Rehab Coordinator, Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists Physical Therapy

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITYSECURE AND RESILIENT COMMONWEALTH PANEL