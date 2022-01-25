Governor Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments. “This group of talented individuals will help me build on our Day One initiatives to restore excellence in education, make our communities safer, and open Virginia for business. We share a common vision that government should work for the people, and together we will implement an agenda that serves all Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. Office of the Governor
- Matt Moran, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs
- Aubrey Lane, Special Advisor for Finance and Budget
- Duncan Gretchell, Deputy Counsel
Secretary of Administration
- Joyce Reed, Assistant Secretary
- Phil Wittmer, Chief Information Officer of VITA
Secretary of Commerce and Trade
- Bill Curtis, Assistant Director of Department of Housing and Community Development
Secretary of Education
- Sara Spota, Deputy Secretary
- Dicky Shanor, Deputy Superintendent
Secretary of Labor
- Carrie Roth, Commissioner of Virginia Employment Commission and Advisor to the Governor for Strategic Initiatives
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
- Brian Swann, Deputy Secretary
- Maggie Cleary, Deputy Secretary
Secretary of Transportation
- Greg Campbell, Director of Aviation
- Michael Sargent, Assistant Secretary
- Duncan McGaan, Assistant Secretary
The Virginia Parole Board
- The Honorable Judge Chadwick Dotson, Chairman of the Parole Board
- Tracy Banks, Parole Board
- Carmen Williams, Parole Board
- Sherriff Hank Partin, Parole Board
- Cheryl Nici-O’Connell, Parole Board