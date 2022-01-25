Governor Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments. “This group of talented individuals will help me build on our Day One initiatives to restore excellence in education, make our communities safer, and open Virginia for business. We share a common vision that government should work for the people, and together we will implement an agenda that serves all Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. Office of the Governor

Matt Moran, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs

Aubrey Lane, Special Advisor for Finance and Budget

Duncan Gretchell, Deputy Counsel

Secretary of Administration

Joyce Reed, Assistant Secretary

Phil Wittmer, Chief Information Officer of VITA

Secretary of Commerce and Trade

Bill Curtis, Assistant Director of Department of Housing and Community Development

Secretary of Education

Sara Spota, Deputy Secretary

Dicky Shanor, Deputy Superintendent

Secretary of Labor

Carrie Roth, Commissioner of Virginia Employment Commission and Advisor to the Governor for Strategic Initiatives

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

Brian Swann, Deputy Secretary

Maggie Cleary, Deputy Secretary

Secretary of Transportation

Greg Campbell, Director of Aviation

Michael Sargent, Assistant Secretary

Duncan McGaan, Assistant Secretary

The Virginia Parole Board

The Honorable Judge Chadwick Dotson, Chairman of the Parole Board

Tracy Banks, Parole Board

Carmen Williams, Parole Board

Sherriff Hank Partin, Parole Board