Governor Youngkin Announces CEL Critical Power Opening in Virginia

Dublin-based manufacturer to launch American operations, creating 250 jobs with $5.225 million investment

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that CEL Critical Power, a global provider of critical power solutions, will invest $5.225 million to establish the company’s first American manufacturing facility in James City County. The investment will create 250 new jobs in the Commonwealth, rising to 500 employees by 2030. The new state-of-the-art facility will produce critical power solutions to serve strategic data center customers in the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome CEL to Virginia as they establish their first-ever American manufacturing site right here in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Everyone involved in this project moved at the speed of Virginia to make this possible, and the impact is already being felt on the ground. Virginia has great jobs and as CEL works to fill these 250 new positions, they are in the best location possible to attract and retain the talent they need. CEL’s growth into James City County reflects that the future of American manufacturing is right here in the Commonwealth.”

“By opening this new manufacturing facility, CEL is showing the positive ripple effects of data center growth in the Commonwealth and across the globe,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “With this new plant, we are ensuring every dollar invested in Virginia data centers stays in Virginia. For data centers in other parts of the country or the world, Virginia is uniquely positioned to provide fast, reliable transportation of the products they need. It’s a win-win for the Commonwealth.”

“Today marks a very special milestone for CEL Critical Power as we open our first manufacturing facility in the United States in Williamsburg, Virginia,” said CEL Critical Power Group Managing Director Niall McFadden. “I want to thank Governor Youngkin and the Commonwealth of Virginia for their support in making CEL Critical Power’s rapid expansion into the United States a reality. It is no surprise that Virginia consistently ranks among the top locations for business in the United States, offering a great supply chain ecosystem, excellent infrastructure and a large pool of technical talent.”

Founded in Dublin, Ireland, in 1982, CEL Critical Power designs and manufactures world-class power solutions for the global AI and cloud industry, including low-voltage power distribution systems, switchgear equipment and remote power panels. The company’s range of critical power solutions have been future proofed to cater for the workloads of the next generation of AI microchips being designed by companies such as Nvidia and will also serve as an important enabler of the emerging neo-cloud industry.

“James City County prides itself on being home to industry-leading manufacturing companies and CEL Critical Power is a wonderful addition to our growing industrial sector,” said James City County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Icenhour. “CEL recognized that our region’s talented and skilled workforce includes many veterans departing the armed services and this project will create 250 family-sustaining wage jobs in James City County. I am pleased that our economic development staff, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and VEDP were able to collaborate to attract this world-class provider of power solutions.”

“We’re proud to welcome CEL Critical Power to Hampton Roads,” said Hampton Roads Alliance President & CEO Douglas L. Smith. “Their investment perfectly reflects the priorities of the Hampton Roads playbook—strengthening our region’s leadership in energy innovation, resilience, and reliability. From offshore wind to critical power manufacturing, Hampton Roads is charting the course for America’s energy future.”

“I would like to thank the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for working with CEL Critical Power to establish a $5.225 million investment in James City County,” said Senator Danny Diggs. “This marks the company’s first American manufacturing facility, and we are honored to welcome them to our great Commonwealth. I recently toured the new facility and was extremely impressed with their operation. The jobs that they will create will have a positive impact on our local citizens. Investments like this are vital to strengthening Virginia’s economy and ensuring that our state remains a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“The Commonwealth of Virginia and James City County continue to serve as a beacon for economic opportunity and job growth,” said Delegate Chad Green. “Because of investments made by Governor Youngkin and the General Assembly, Virginia continues to lead the way in innovation. Hampton Roads’ skilled and diverse economy makes us a national treasure and a leader in our region. I know that more job opportunities will continue to seek our region as a potential for economic development.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with James City County and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia and will support CEL Critical Power’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.