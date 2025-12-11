Governor Youngkin Announces Eaton’s $50 Million Henrico Expansion

Manufacturer of critical power solutions expected to create 200 new jobs

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Eaton, an intelligent power management company, will invest over $50 million to expand its existing manufacturing footprint in Henrico County, Virginia, strengthening the production of critical power solutions. Upon completion, the project is expected to create 200 new jobs in the Commonwealth. The company selected Henrico after assessing multiple locations across the country.

“Eaton’s latest investment in Henrico is proof that Virginia companies and workers are stepping up to meet our growing power needs,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The only thing better than bringing a new business to Virginia is watching an existing Virginia business expand. By producing even more critical power equipment in the Commonwealth, Eaton is helping drive Virginia’s future and strengthening our competitive edge.”

“Eaton’s expansion in Henrico is just another reason to celebrate this holiday season,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Soon, 200 more employees will be working hard to meet our nation’s rising need for critical power equipment. From Southwest Virginia to Hampton Roads and the Greater Richmond region, Virginia’s manufacturing sector is surging thanks to forward-looking companies like Eaton.”

“Eaton is continuing to invest in U.S. manufacturing and is thankful for the strong collaboration and support in Virginia. Our latest manufacturing expansion builds on our history in the region and reflects on the incredible abilities of our longtime local employees,” said Aidan Graham, senior vice president and general manager of Critical Power Solutions at Eaton. “We’re uniquely positioned to help our data center customers meet the rapidly increasing power requirements for AI factories through our expansive manufacturing footprint and our focus on innovation and engineering excellence.”

Eaton will open a new campus in Henrico, more than doubling its regional footprint, to increase manufacturing of advanced power management equipment. The company will occupy a to-be-built 350,000-square-foot facility and is expected to add 200 new employees, bringing Eaton’s local team to nearly 500 employees. This expansion will support production of static transfer switches, power distribution units, and remote power panels—essential technologies that provide reliable, uninterrupted power.

Eaton’s investment highlights the company’s portfolio of intelligent power management solutions for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets.

“Eaton’s decision to expand in Henrico reinforces our reputation as a place where manufacturers truly succeed,” said Henrico EDA Board of Directors Chair Edward S. Whitlock, III. “With this second major investment in the past five years, Eaton is doubling down on its commitment to our community, further strengthening our local workforce, and supporting technologies people rely on every day. We wish them continued success as they grow and create new opportunities here in Henrico.”

“Henrico continues to prove that when companies invest here, our people and our economy grow with them,” said Senator Lashrecse Aird. “Eaton’s decision to expand again in Eastern Henrico is a clear vote of confidence in our workforce and in the Commonwealth’s ability to support advanced manufacturing at a national scale. This project will create well-paying jobs and open the door to new opportunities for local families, strengthening both our community and the region’s economic competitiveness. I’m proud to support this investment and the partnerships that make it possible.”

To support Eaton’s investment, Governor Youngkin approved a performance-based grant of $1,000,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.