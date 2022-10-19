Governor Youngkin Announces New Custom Crush Winery Incubator in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Common Wealth Crush Co. will create six new jobs and invest $1.5 million to renovate a 17,000-square-foot space in the city of Waynesboro’s historic Virginia Metalcrafters building and create a new custom crush winery incubator and multi-producer tasting room. Today’s announcement comes during Virginia Wine Month, an annual celebration of the Commonwealth’s thriving wine industry which boasts more than 300 wineries and contributes over $1.7 billion to the state’s economy each year.

“During October, we celebrate Virginia Wine Month and the many positive impacts that our world-class vineyards and wineries bring to the Commonwealth. From the more than 10,000 jobs the industry has created to the more than 2.64 million tourists visiting our wineries each year, Virginia’s wine industry contributes so much to our economy and quality of life,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am delighted to see continued investment in the industry and congratulate the owners of Common Wealth Crush for their commitment to bring even more great wines and wineries to the state.”

Traditionally, custom crush wineries process grapes from independently owned vineyards into wine that the grape owners then sell under their own label. Many newly established wineries also rely on custom crush operations for wine as they develop a brand and customer-base while waiting for their newly planted vineyards to mature. As such, these facilities are vital to the growth of Virginia’s wine industry. Common Wealth Crush has taken this traditional model a step further, by incorporating elements of West Coast and European winery cooperatives with business-focused support offerings of start-up incubators. Over the next three years, the company is committing to add value to more than $1.1 million of Virginia-grown grapes while helping numerous new grape growers and winemakers refine their craft and eventually found their own wineries.

“I am so pleased that the Commonwealth could partner with city of Waynesboro through the AFID program to support this important new addition to Virginia’s thriving wine industry,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “In addition to creating new markets for Virginia’s grape producers, Common Wealth Crush will support new wineries and winemakers by reducing the high start-up costs that are a common barrier to market entry. I applaud the company’s owners for this unique business model and wish them much success.”

“We’ve called Virginia home for much of our lives and have spent the majority of our professional wine careers exploring all that our beautiful state has to offer viticulturally. As small producers ourselves, we founded Common Wealth Crush to help grow the next generation of fellow Virginia winemakers and brands, bringing these minds together under one roof where collaboration and creativity can flow,” said Common Wealth Crush Co-Founder Patt Eagan. “We are passionate believers in the continued winegrowing potential of Virginia, and by leveraging strength in numbers and community we strive to generate ‘common wealth’ for all those involved in our program, and by extension, Virginia Wine as a whole.”

“The reuse of this iconic, historic building for this first-of-its-kind cooperative winemaking facility in the Shenandoah Valley is a testimony to the renaissance of the city of Waynesboro,” said Mayor Bobby Henderson. “We congratulate Common Wealth Crush and their goal of helping small Virginia producers grow their brands effectively and affordably in a creative and collaborative environment and are delighted to be partners in the AFID grant.”

“This is a tremendous win for our area,” said Senator Emmett Hanger. “The repurposing of the iconic Virginia Metalcrafters building, the economic assistance benefiting smaller and up and coming vineyards with the custom crush set up, and Waynesboro’s first AFID award with their matching investment of state funds is a solid move benefiting many locally and across Virginia.”

“Agriculture is the Commonwealth’s largest private industry by far, and agribusinesses such as this continue to add to its vitality,” said Delegate G. John Avoli. “I’m especially grateful that this investment will enhance the historic district of the city of Waynesboro.”

Brothers, Ben and Tim Jordan, and business partner Patt Eagan founded Common Wealth Crush in response to growing demand from both new and experienced winemakers for a cooperative style facility offering a broad range of expert winemaking and consultative services. The three partners bring a breadth of wine industry experience from Virginia, California and Europe to their work. The company’s name is a nod to the owners’ home state and its goal to generate “common wealth” for fellow winemakers through services including viticulture, wine making, brand strategy, sales and winery establishment, all while fostering a creative and collaborative community for all involved.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with the city of Waynesboro and the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Governor Youngkin approved a $25,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which the city of Waynesboro will match with local funds. This is the city of Waynesboro’s first AFID award.