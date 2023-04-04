Governor Youngkin Announces New High-Tech Hydroponic Growing Operation in Louisa County

Generate Capital partners with Virginia-based Better Future Farms to establish new state-of-the-art indoor farm

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Better Future Farms, Inc. will build a new innovative hydroponic greenhouse and processing facility on a 61-acre site in the Louisa County Industrial Air Park. The company recently secured funding through Generate Capital, a leading sustainable infrastructure investment and operating platform. The project will bring tens of millions of dollars in new capital investment to the county and create local year-round jobs. At full capacity, the facility is expected to produce several million pounds of leafy greens per year. The company has a sales agreement for its production with Taylor Farms, the

nation’s largest salad and fresh-cut vegetable producer. This project further secures Virginia’s position as a national leader in indoor agricultural production.

“I want to thank Better Future Farms and Generate Capital for making this important investment in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I commend them on the new jobs and fresh, local produce this project will provide to consumers in the Commonwealth and beyond.”

“This investment in controlled environment agriculture helps boost the Commonwealth’s position as a leader in the next generation agricultural sector,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “I am pleased that the Commonwealth could partner with Louisa County through the Governor’s AFID Fund to secure this exciting win for Virginia.”

“Better Future Farms’ world-class indoor greenhouse operation in Louisa County will bring new year-round jobs and strengthen Virginia’s standing as a top state in the controlled environment agriculture industry,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “An investment like this provides not only a highly sustainable leafy greens source, it also represents growing career opportunities for Virginians. While hiring for jobs at Better Future Farms won’t begin until 2024, interested candidates can get in on the ground floor now by visiting www.careers.betterfuture.farm.”

“This is another step in the evolution of our 28-year journey to provide fresh, high-quality produce to customers across North America,” said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to bringing local, greenhouse grown lettuce to Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region.”

“We are excited to bring high-quality, locally grown lettuce to Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region at scale,” said John McMahon, COO, Better Future Farms, Inc. “Our farm will grow year-round and in a strategic partnership with Taylor Farms, will ship to retailers within hours of harvest.”

“Generate believes that scalable, sustainable solutions for agriculture have a critical role to play in future-proofing communities,” said Scott Jacobs, Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Generate Capital. “We are pleased to support Better Future Farms and Louisa County in the construction of this cutting-edge facility to improve water efficiency and reduce the carbon impact of food miles.”

“This project exemplifies agricultural innovation,” said Louisa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Duane Adams. “We are pleased this facility will bring new job opportunities for our residents while affirming the county’s commitment to agribusinesses as a growing and vital part of our local economy.”

“This project is a tremendous boost for Louisa County and a strategic investment in Virginia agriculture, the Commonwealth’s largest private industry,” said Senator Bryce Reeves.

“Considering the average age of farmers is age 58, I am delighted that Better Future Farms is expanding their disrupting innovation of farming to Louisa County. Their investment will involve our youth and may transform farming for future generations while creating jobs that will keep our graduates in Louisa County,” said Delegate John McGuire.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Louisa County and the Louisa County Industrial Development Authority to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Governor Youngkin approved a $200,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Louisa County will match with local funds.

Support for Better Future Farms’ job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

About Better Future Farms, Inc.

Founded in 2022, by business partners John McMahon and David Drescher, Better Future Farms will produce a variety of fresh leafy greens year-round for the wholesale market in its first state-of-the-art indoor hydroponic greenhouse operation. McMahon and Drescher are seasoned entrepreneurs who bring a wealth of business and indoor growing experience to the new company along with established produce industry relationships. Better Future Farms’ first facility is under construction in Louisa, Virginia. Learn more information, please visit www.betterfuture.farm.

About Generate Capital

Generate Capital PBC is a leading sustainable infrastructure company driving the infrastructure revolution. Generate builds, owns, operates, and finances solutions for clean energy, transportation, water, waste, agriculture, and digital infrastructure. Founded in 2014, Generate partners with over 50 technology and project developers and owns and operates more than 2,000 assets globally. Generate is the one-stop shop offering pioneers of the infrastructure revolution tailored funding and support needed to get projects built. The company’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service model delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable resources to thousands of customers, companies, communities, school districts and universities. Together, they are rebuilding the world. For more information, please visit www.generatecapital.com.

About Taylor Farms

Taylor Farms is a leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, assured supply, innovation, sustainability, and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in “The Salad Bowl of the World” Salinas, California. For more information, delicious recipes, and more, please visit www.taylorfarms.com and follow Taylor Farms on social media.