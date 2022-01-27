Governor Youngkin Announces School Choice Proclamation

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced this week as School Choice week, and issued a proclamation highlighting the importance of school choice for Virginia’s students and parents.

“As your governor, I will continually stand up for students and parents and will sign the largest education budget in Virginia’s history. Our goal is that every student will graduate high school ready to go to college or start a great career. Choice and innovation within public education is vital to achieving that goal. That’s why together we will not only raise standards and raise teacher pay, but we will invest $150 million to kick start 20 new charter schools in the Commonwealth. We must empower parents and students with choice and innovation in K-12 public education,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

