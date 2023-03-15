Governor Youngkin Awards More Than $12 Million To Reduce Homelessness Across the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $12 million in Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants for 68 projects across the Commonwealth. The funding will advance targeted efforts to reduce homelessness for 2,669 individuals and families through 25 permanent supportive housing, 34 rapid rehousing and nine underserved populations innovation projects.

“A critical element of our pursuit of new businesses in the Commonwealth is the housing needed to support these economic development efforts,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This funding will help us protect our most vulnerable populations, address Virginia’s housing supply problem and ensure that homelessness in the Commonwealth is rare, brief and nonrecurring.”﻿The Virginia Housing Trust Fund is provided by the General Assembly and the grants announced today represent 20 percent of this fiscal year’s fund investment. The remaining funds support the production of new or rehabilitated housing units through the Affordable and Special Needs Housing Program.

“Housing is foundational for building vibrant communities and strong local economies across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “With this round of funding, we are focusing on strategies that have proven successful in reducing homelessness, such as rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing, ensuring that no vulnerable Virginians are left behind.”

The goal of the Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grant Program is to reduce homelessness throughout Virginia. The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) supports Balance of State (BoS) Continuum of Care (CoC) local planning group strategies and homeless service projects that are a part of an effective emergency crisis response system in communities. The Homeless Reduction Grant program must be coordinated with other community-based activities. These grantees use a local centralized or coordinated assessment/entry system, which is the best practice for a housing-focused approach for helping households experiencing homelessness quickly regain stability in permanent housing.﻿For more information, visit dhcd.virginia.gov.

A FULL LIST OF THE 2023 HOMELESS REDUCTION GRANT AWARDED PROJECTS CAN BE FOUND HERE.