Governor Youngkin Celebrates 2025 Volunteer Service Honorees

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin recognized eleven Virginians and organizations for their outstanding contributions to service and community at the 2025 Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards, held yesterday at the Executive Mansion. The annual program honors those whose dedication and leadership are making a measurable difference in strengthening communities and improving lives across the Commonwealth.

“Service is the heartbeat of a strong community,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These honorees embody the Spirit of Virginia—neighbors helping neighbors, expecting nothing in return. Their compassion, creativity, and commitment remind us that lasting change begins when we step forward to serve.”

“The First Lady’s office has thoroughly enjoyed partnering with Serve VA to ensure that volunteerism remains at the core of our communities,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “Today we get to say, ‘thank you’ to some of the countless Virginians who exhibit kindness, compassion, and generosity while bringing hope to the Commonwealth.”

The 2025 Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards honorees are:

Youth Volunteer (aged 18 and under): Samuel Sachs (Virginia Beach)

Young Adult (aged 19–30): Esha Venkat (Ashburn)

Adult (aged 31–59): Eliot Carlson (Virginia Beach)

Senior (aged 60+): Bob Gilbert (Natural Bridge)

Independent Group: VITA Tax Clinic Volunteers at TAP (Roanoke)

Community Organization: The Grove on Patterson (Roanoke)

Community Response Organization: Trails to Recovery (Abingdon)

Faith-Based Organization: Fauquier County and Vicinity Ministers Coalition (Bealeton)

Educational Organization: Adaptive Gymnastics at Virginia Health Sciences (Virginia Beach)

Small Business: CVP Windows and Doors (Newport News)

Corporation: Publix Super Markets (Statewide)

Recognizing exceptional service for more than 30 years, the Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards are presented by the Office of the Governor, with support from the Governor’s Advisory Board on Service & Volunteerism and Serve Virginia.

“Volunteerism is where compassion turns into action,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly. “Every act of service—whether mentoring a child, helping a neighbor, or caring for those in need—strengthens the fabric of our communities. These honorees remind us that government can build programs, but it is people who bring hope.”

“These awards shine a light on the people who make Virginia stronger through their service and leadership,” said Virginia Department of Social Services Commissioner Kevin Erskine. “Each honoree shows what it means to lead with heart, and their example reminds us to bring that same spirit of service and compassion to the people we serve every day.”

“Virginia’s volunteers lead by example, proving that service is not just an act, but a way of life,” said Joel R. Morgan, Chair of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Board on Service & Volunteerism. “Their dedication strengthens our communities, inspires others to get involved, and reminds us all of the power of working together for the common good.”

The Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards ceremony was held at the Executive Mansion on November 13, 2025, hosted by Governor Youngkin and the First Lady. Leaders from across Virginia gathered to honor this year’s volunteers and celebrate the impact of their service. The efforts recognized this year have made a tangible difference in the lives of Virginians, advancing individual and collective well-being. For more information about the honorees and volunteerism in Virginia, please visit ServeVirginia.org/news-and-events/2025-governors-awards.

The Governor’s Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism supports community-based initiatives to build stronger communities and enhance existing relationships that address local educational, community development, economic, health, environmental, and other social/cultural needs by identifying and involving diverse community service volunteers. Learn more at ServeVirginia.org/about-us/governor-advisory-board.

Serve Virginia aspires to build a culture of service and volunteerism in all corners of the Commonwealth by inspiring individuals and organizations to engage, connecting them with the resources they need to make a difference and celebrating the tremendous impacts we make together. Learn more at ServeVirginia.org.