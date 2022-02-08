Governor Youngkin Delivers on Promises, Day One Game Plan Bill Passes House of Delegates

By: Press, Governor Youngkin”

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today released the following statement after the House of Delegates on a vote of 59-40, voted to advance HB 833. The bill introduced by Delegate Tony Wilt (R-Rockingham), creates a grant fund to support Group Violence Intervention programs around the Commonwealth modeled on the successful, evidence-based “Operation Ceasefire.”

“I ran for governor on the promise to keep our streets safe. This bill helps us support our law enforcement heroes by giving them the tools to work with community leaders to help those most affected by violence,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Day One Game Plan has built bipartisan support in the House and the Senate. Cutting costs for Virginians, keeping our communities safe, and restoring excellence in education are not Republican or Democratic issues, these are ideas that all Virginians want and deserve. I’m excited for the opportunity to sign these bills when they come to my desk.”

Many other Day One Game Plan bills have already passed either the House of Delegates or the Senate of Virginia. Including bills to: