Governor Youngkin Directs Board to Protect Women’s Health

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued Executive Directive 14, Directing the Promulgation of Regulations to Secure the Health, Safety, Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Virginians in Sex Separated Spaces.

“The health and safety of women and girls in sex separated spaces and participating in athletic competitions is in serious jeopardy due to irresponsible policies, including those that allow known sex offenders to hunt little girls in public locker rooms,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It is an embarrassment and a tragedy that certain individuals continue to turn a blind eye to these clear violations of the law and of the health, safety, privacy, dignity, and respect of Virginians. This must stop. I want to thank President Donald J. Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Education for their strong, common sense approach to protecting women and girls.”

The Directive instructs the Virginia Board of Health to, in accordance with the Virginia Administrative Process Act, promulgate regulations that:

1. Prevent biological males from participating in organized female-only athletic teams and competitions in Virginia; and

2. Prevent biological males from using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in a state of undress.

In August, the Board of Health accepted a petition under Va. Code § 2.2-4007, from three female athletes in Virginia “who have been directly harmed by males competing in female collegiate sports.” The petition “formally request[ed] that the Virginia Board of Health add and/or amend regulations within 12 VAC 5 to prevent biological males from participating in organized female-only athletic teams and competitions in Virginia, and to prevent biological males from using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in any state of undress.” On October 2, 2025, the Board will consider publishing the Notice of Intended Regulatory Action (NOIRA) for this regulation, the next step under the Virginia Administrative Process Act.