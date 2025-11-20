Governor Youngkin Launches Virginia’s High School Essay Contest

The contest is a scholarship opportunity for high school females pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and healthcare

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin, First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin, and the Virginia Council on Women today announced the 15th Annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Healthcare essay contest and encourage female high school students to enter. Applications and guidelines are available online here.

The contest is open to Virginia women in their senior year of high school who hold at least a 3.0 GPA. Entries must be submitted by Friday, January 30, 2026. Essays will be judged by a panel of Council members and individuals who represent STEAM-H fields. Winners will be notified in March 2026. The scholarship awards will be presented in the spring of 2026.

“Virginia’s STEAM-H essay contest celebrates the innovators of tomorrow, and we are thrilled to highlight these bright young women who are passionately pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Healthcare,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As Virginia’s job landscape evolves and particularly increases in the life sciences and manufacturing sectors after recent historic investments in Virginia, opportunity is growing across the Commonwealth. The First Lady and I cannot be more excited for these Virginians’ bright futures as they progress in their careers and develop as leaders.”

“The Virginia Council on Women’s STEAM-H Essay Contest ignites the confidence and creativity of young women across the Commonwealth,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “The scholarships provided to winners not only help open doors to educational opportunity but also reward outstanding students — the very students that will shape Virginia’s future workforce and communities.”

“The Virginia Council on Women’s STEAM-H scholarship is a meaningful investment in the lives of young women interested in a career in science, technology, engineering arts, math, or healthcare. At a time when Virginia is leading the nation in post-COVID math recovery and has reduced chronic absenteeism by 26%, I wholeheartedly encourage all interested high school students to apply for this scholarship. Their talents will help shape the workforce of the future,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera.

“This empowering opportunity encourages young women across Virginia to pursue their dream careers,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Gee. “I am proud to work with the Virginia Council on Women to ensure the STEAM-H Essay Contest continues to make a positive difference in our Commonwealth.”

In 2012, the Virginia Council on Women held the first STEM Essay Contest to award scholarships to high school students who want to pursue a STEM career. The Council has awarded over $255,000 in scholarships during the fourteen years the contest has been held. The STEM Essay contest has expanded to the STEAM-H contest to encompass more career opportunities for women and assist them in scholarship opportunities.

“For 15 years, the Virginia Council on Women’s STEAM-H Essay Contest has been opening doors for young women across the Commonwealth,” said Cherry Dale, Chair of the Virginia Council on Women. “Through this scholarship program, we’re not only providing needed financial support, we’re also affirming to young women that their contributions to these critical fields are essential to our shared success. Every essay we receive represents a bright mind ready to embrace challenge, pursue opportunity, and inspire the next generation of women leaders. Ensuring women have the resources and support they need to pursue rewarding careers in STEAM-H fields will help shape a brighter future for the Commonwealth and the world.”

The Council will award scholarships to qualifying high school seniors who plan to pursue a STEAM-H career at a community college, four-year college or university, trade or technical school, online, and/or through certificated STEAM-H oriented courses. The 15th annual contest will award one merit-based and one need-based scholarship in each of five geographic regions across the Commonwealth. Merit-based scholarships will be awarded based on the quality of the essay submitted. Need-based scholarships will be awarded based on the quality of the essay submitted and the individual’s self-identified financial need. Award amounts may vary and are determined by the Council annually.

The purpose of the Virginia Council on Women is to identify ways in which women can reach their full potential and make their full contribution to society and the Commonwealth. The Council has initiated several projects to meet this goal, including the annual STEAM-H Essay Contest for high school seniors. Find additional information about the Council and available sponsorship opportunities here: www.women.virginia.gov.