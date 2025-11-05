Governor Youngkin Reestablishes Presidential Fitness Test in Schools

Executive Order 55 restores national benchmark to strengthen student health, character development, and academic excellence in schools across the Commonwealth.

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order (EO) 55 to reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test in the Commonwealth’s public-school divisions, reinforcing the Commonwealth’s commitment to whole-child wellness and academic excellence.

“By reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test, we’re renewing a proud national tradition that honors the connection between physical wellness and civic readiness,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “When we talk about the future success of the Commonwealth, what we’re really talking about is the health and success of Virginia’s students today. Preparing students for the future requires more than exemplary in-class instruction; we’re helping young people cultivate strength, accountability, and personal responsibility.”

“Research continues to show us that building vibrant, healthy learning environments is not just about what happens in the classroom; it’s also about helping students build healthy lifestyles,” said Secretary of Education Aimee R. Guidera. “Students have benefitted from a focus on whole-child wellness, and the Presidential Fitness Test plays a valuable role in this.”

Executive Order 55 directs the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), in coordination with local public school divisions, to reestablish the program in Virginia schools and review current wellness-related criterion-referenced fitness assessments to ensure alignment with the 2022 Virginia Physical Education Standards of Learning and forthcoming federal guidance, in accordance with Executive Order 14327. EO 55 also establishes a Task Force to inform the development of implementation plans as well as professional development and instructional resources aligned with the Standards and state law once federal guidance has been released.

“Moving our bodies is a key component of physical, mental and emotional health and leads to better academic outcomes. This Executive Order is a common-sense next step after Governor Youngkin’s bold decision to remove cell phones from classrooms and will ensure further success for Virginia’s students,” stated Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly.

This Executive Order reflects the Youngkin Administration’s dedication to supporting the physical, mental, and academic development of every student in the Commonwealth. Through standards-based physical education, students are learning how to collaborate with others, and practicing teamwork, leadership, goal-setting, and responsible decision-making.

Studies consistently show a clear connection between physical activity and academic success. Regular activity enhances focus and student engagement, qualities that benefit our children in and out of the classroom. When we provide students with opportunities to challenge themselves, in school, we ensure that they are equipped and empowered to navigate the challenges of life. The Presidential Fitness Test is one such opportunity.

The Presidential Fitness Test was introduced in in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and later formally established in schools in 1966 under President Lyndon B. Johnson. The test has remained a nationally recognized benchmark of youth physical education.