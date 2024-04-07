Governor Youngkin Signs for Modernized Regulation for Small Food Entrepreneurs

Governor Glenn Youngkin gathered with small business owners and legislators to mark a significant step forward in Virginia’s entrepreneurial landscape by signing HB 759. This bill, championed by Delegate Nick Freitas, streamlines and modernizes regulations for small food entrepreneurs, making it easier for them to thrive here in the Commonwealth.



“More and more consumers throughout the Commonwealth are looking for ways to purchase food products locally,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “HB759 will enable small-scale food manufacturers the ability to sell and advertise their low-risk food products to a broader audience.”



“We’re thrilled to support small businesses like K.P.’s Kake Pops and the countless Virginians just like her in the cottage food industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This legislation represents our commitment to cutting through red tape and creating an environment where entrepreneurs can succeed across the Commonwealth.”

