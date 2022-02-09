Governor Youngkin Statement on Bipartisan Vote to Empower Parents with Passage of Senate Bill 739

By: “Press, Governor Youngkin”

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today released the following statement following the Senate of Virginia’s final passage of bill SB739, introduced by Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, which keeps schools open five days a week for in-person instruction and provides a parental opt-out from school mask mandates: “Kids across the Commonwealth win with this bipartisan vote today. Parents are now empowered to decide whether their children should wear a mask in schools. I promised that as governor, Virginia would move forward with an agenda that empowers parents on the upbringing, education, and care of their own children. I am proud to continue to deliver on that promise. This vote also shows that school boards who are attacking their own students are stunningly detached from reality. It’s time to put kids first and get back to normal,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

