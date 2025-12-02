Governor’s Flag Order

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Virginia Department of Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on November 17, 2025, during a violent attack by an inmate at River North Correctional Center. Officer Hall faithfully served the Virginia Department of Corrections since April 25, 2024, and his courage, professionalism, and commitment to protecting the Commonwealth and its citizens will never be forgotten. Virginia mourns this profound loss and extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues across the Department of Corrections.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 1st day of December, 2025.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin